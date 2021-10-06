3 Positives from Lions' 0-4 Start

Read more on the three positives to the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the 2021 NFL season.

The Lions might be off to an 0-4 start that has been hard to stomach for the team's fanbase. However, there are still some positives to take away from the first quarter of the season for the franchise.

Let's take a look now at three players that have managed to produce positive storylines so far in 2021.

DT Alim McNeill

McNeill has produced a solid start to his NFL career.

The 2021 third-round pick (No. 72 overall), out of N.C. State, has started the last two weeks (he's made three starts overall), and put together arguably his best game in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder played in 36 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and logged three total tackles, including a tackle for loss.

He's still waiting for his first sack, but he's proven to be a capable run defender and should be in store for more snaps moving forward.

EDGE Charles Harris

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound defender is off to a sterling start to his first season in the Motor City.

He continues to rack up the snaps (up to 90 percent in Week 4), the quarterback hits (at least one in each of the last three weeks and five total) and the sacks (one in each of the last three games).

He's easily been one of Detroit's most consistently productive defensive performers through the first four contests of the 2021 campaign.

In fact, he was the organization's highest-graded defensive player in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, with a 79.5 mark, per Pro Football Focus. And, he also graded out as the team's fifth-best defender in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to PFF.

The 26-year-old has been a nice surprise for Dan Campbell & Co. so far, and has helped keep the Lions' pass-rush afloat through the first quarter of the season.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

RB Jamaal Williams

Speaking of nice offseason acquisitions, Williams has been just that, as well.

The former Green Bay Packers running back has averaged 4.5 yards per carry, and has recorded two touchdowns on the ground through his first four games in a Lions uniform.

The 26-year-old has also logged 13 receptions for 93 yards.

He produced a season-high 14 carries for 66 yards a week ago against the Bears. However, he played in a season-low 30 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

With Williams' solid play through the first quarter of the season, there's no doubt that he should be due for an uptick in snaps moving forward.