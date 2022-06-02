3 Things Josh Reynolds Can Improve Upon in 2022

Read more on the three areas Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds can improve in headed into the 2022 season.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2017, is well traveled, with the Lions being his third team since coming into the league.

He has since played with the Titans and the Lions, which claimed him off waivers late last season.

Reynolds immediately must have recognized some familiar faces, mainly the face of Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

The two of them played together back on the Rams.

Reynolds jumped into the Lions’ lineup with both feet, catching 19 passes, on 36 targets, down the stretch for Detroit.

His first game action for the Lions was on Nov. 21 against the Browns.

While Reynolds saw limited action in that game, over the next month, he became much more targeted.

Detroit responded by re-signing Reynolds to a two-year extension worth up to $12 million, according to reports.

“For me, it was an easy decision,” said Reynolds, according to NFL.com. “As long as we were able to kind of get all the little details right, I was more than willing to come back. I just felt like this was the best move, and honestly, I love the decision I made. Just happy to be here. It feels like home, just even being back in the building. I can’t really give you the words I’m trying to get out right now, but I can just tell you, I’m more than happy to be here, man. And, I’m ready for this season.”

While Reynolds may be happy to be back, and he may say he is ready, there is much he needs to improve on in the eyes of this former NFL scout.

There is such a difference watching the games as a fan (which I am every gameday) and going back and watching the games as an evaluator.

It is, in fact, a dramatically different experience.

Bottom line: There are three things Reynolds showed on game film -- against DEN (12/12), against ARI (12/19) and against ATL (12/26) -- that he needs to improve upon in time for the upcoming season.



1.) Play with a LOT more urgency

It was shocking to see how little urgency Reynolds played with, for a guy who has bounced around the league on waivers.

Reynolds ran all of his routes methodically, and it did not even look like he was going full speed most of the time.

He struggled to create separation and large enough throwing windows, which is why he only caught 53 percent of his targeted passes. Additionally, he hardly ever picked up additional yardage after the catch.

There were countless examples when the ball was not thrown in his direction, because he was completely entangled in coverage.

2.) Run crisper and more disciplined routes

Reynolds strikes me as one who tries to get by, and has gotten by on his natural ability.

He has nice size at 6-foot-3, and he showed in Detroit that he excels using his frame to his advantage on inside slant routes against smaller corners.

Those were by far and away his best and most polished-looking routes.

The rest of his routes looked like a receiver who probably would not survive the first round of cuts in training camp.

Reynolds’ route-running was not well-defined at all. He just kind of drifted into a spot, and tried to outmuscle the defender draped all over him.

In theory, Reynolds is a prototype possession receiver, in the short-to-intermediate route levels. However, he needs to run a lot more polished routes, in order to succeed long term in this role.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

3.) Be aware of what’s going on during a play

Reynolds gave the distinct impression on game film that he was out there just doing his own thing.

Reynolds did not look like he was on the same page with the offense.

Part of that could be he was new to the team, being signed late in the season. But, the concern is he never once went out of his way to work back toward his QB when the play was breaking down.

He rarely even looked back, in fact.