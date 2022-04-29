5 Facts You Should Know about Jameson Williams

Read more on the five facts you should know about new Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Through a surprise draft-night trade with the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, Jameson Williams is the newest member of the Detroit Lions.

The former Alabama standout receiver provides the Lions with a legitimate deep threat that can take the top off a defense. It's something the organization was direly lacking just a season ago, and it's why Detroit general manager Brad Holmes dealt multiple draft picks (picks No. 32, 34 and No. 66) to move up and get him at No. 12 overall.

As part of the compensation package, Holmes & Co. also received the No. 46 overall selection, the 14th pick in the second round.

Without further ado, here are five facts you should know about the blazing-fast pass-catcher.

1.) He wasn't always at Alabama

He started his collegiate football career at Ohio State, spending his first two seasons with the Buckeyes. He recorded just 15 receptions and three touchdowns in 22 games at Ohio State.

He then transferred to Alabama, and proceeded to emerge on to the scene in a big way. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he amassed 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

2.) He's the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Lions since 2007

In case you were wondering, the receiver taken in the first round of the 2007 draft was none other than Calvin "Megatron" Johnson. Johnson went on to record 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns in nine seasons in the Motor City. He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, this past August.

3.) He excelled in track in high school

Williams was born into a track star family, with both of his parents having run track and his mother having been recruited to UCLA by Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee. That's some good genes right there.

As a high schooler, he attended Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, where he excelled in not only football but also track.

Kareem Elgazzar, The Enquirer

He, in fact, captured multiple state titles in the 300-meter hurdles, and in the process, broke a state record which was previously held by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He also won a state championship in the 400-meter hurdles, and recorded an impressive personal best mark in the long jump (22 feet, 11.5 inches).

4.) He's the definition of a big-play threat

Williams set an Alabama single-season record with four touchdown catches of at least 70 yards in 2021. He also led the nation with 11 touchdown catches of at least 30 yards. He's the definition of a big play waiting to happen whenever he gets the ball in his hands.

5.) Syracuse came calling first

He received his first actual scholarship offer -- as a sophomore -- from the Syracuse Orange.

After receiving nearly 50 overall offers, Williams narrowed down his list of teams to two: Ohio State and Alabama.

As the story has since been written, he initially chose the Buckeyes, before transferring over to Alabama in time for the 2021 campaign.