5 Lions Players to Watch against Philadelphia

Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 at Ford Field.

The high hopes during training camp have given way to an 0-7 reality for the Lions, as they host the Eagles on Sunday.

Being 0-7 is like being a kid sledding on an icy hill.

0-7 can quickly go downhill and turn into 0-17.

The Lions hope to somehow put the brakes on this skid against the 2-5 Eagles in a game that will help determine draft-day positioning more than anything.

The Lions faithful, however, will continue watching, as they always have and for that, they should be commended.

Rebuilding is never fun, especially when it lasts for decades. However, there are always bright spots, great memories and life lessons that can be taken away from each season.

Meanwhile, there are five players to watch on Sunday, who will play large roles in whether Detroit wins or loses this game.

LT Penei Sewell

With the Eagles’ disappointment with defensive end Derek Barnett and the possibility he could be on the trading block, it could spell more opportunity for rookie Tarron Jackson. If this happens, this could be one of the key storylines of this game. Jackson is an unheralded sixth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina.

Additionally, Jackson is just the type of player who could present Sewell with a real challenge. Sewell tends to match up well against power, but struggles against polished pass-rushers with speed -- and that is exactly what Jackson is.

TE T.J. Hockenson

As the Lions’ second-leading receiver this season, he continues to produce at a Pro Bowl level. Hockenson plays with a balance of gracefulness and toughness that is fun to watch, and he makes it look easy. Hockenson has quickly found a synergy with quarterback Jared Goff, just like he had with Lions’ former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. This is a sure-fire sign of a great tight end.

Hockenson will be depended upon against Philadelphia to do his thing along the sidelines and up the seams. He should draw coverage from Eagles strong-side veteran linebacker Genard Avery (6'0, 250 pounds). Hockenson (6-foot-5, 248 pounds) has a chance at a big day with that kind of height advantage. Do not be surprised if Hockenson has his biggest game of the season so far against Philadelphia.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The rookie has gotten his feet wet this season as the team’s fourth-leading receiver. However, if Detroit is going to have a real chance at winning Sunday, it is time for St. Brown to have a breakout game and find the end zone for the first time this season.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

Detroit has been targeting him dramatically more over the past three games, and he has responded.

However, his 8.5 yards-per-catch average ranks 125th in the NFL. Detroit needs him to improve on that number, since the receiver’s shoes he is filling -- Kenny Golladay -- averaged 16.9 yards per catch last season. If St. Brown can not get in the end zone or improve on that per-catch average this week, it may lead to more field-goal attempts.

Kicker Austin Seibert

Seibert enters into the picture as a player to watch this week, because when two teams with losing records duke it out, the game could come down to a kick.

Seibert is a relatively new name to the scene, who has done a good job taking over for Matt Prater. Like lots of kickers, Seibert has bounced around the league, but he seems to have found a home in Detroit (100 percent on PATs and 90.9 percent FG%).

A couple of interesting facts to boot: Seibert spent time kicking and punting at Oklahoma, where he put up the most points in FBS history (499).

SS Will Harris

He is one of the main reasons Detroit is 0-7. It was re-confirmed again in film study against the Rams last week. Harris wanted little to do with providing support in passing situations, and he wanted even less to do with coming up from his safety spot to stop the run. Nobody on the team keeps their jersey cleaner than No. 25.

The desire to win is just not there, and that will be a serious problem when he is matched up against a talented player like Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.