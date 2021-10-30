Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Philadelphia Eagles

    Read more on the five Detroit Lions players to watch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 at Ford Field.
    Author:

    The high hopes during training camp have given way to an 0-7 reality for the Lions, as they host the Eagles on Sunday.

    Being 0-7 is like being a kid sledding on an icy hill. 

    0-7 can quickly go downhill and turn into 0-17. 

    The Lions hope to somehow put the brakes on this skid against the 2-5 Eagles in a game that will help determine draft-day positioning more than anything. 

    The Lions faithful, however, will continue watching, as they always have and for that, they should be commended. 

    Rebuilding is never fun, especially when it lasts for decades. However, there are always bright spots, great memories and life lessons that can be taken away from each season. 

    Meanwhile, there are five players to watch on Sunday, who will play large roles in whether Detroit wins or loses this game. 

    LT Penei Sewell 

    With the Eagles’ disappointment with defensive end Derek Barnett and the possibility he could be on the trading block, it could spell more opportunity for rookie Tarron Jackson. If this happens, this could be one of the key storylines of this game. Jackson is an unheralded sixth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina. 

    Additionally, Jackson is just the type of player who could present Sewell with a real challenge. Sewell tends to match up well against power, but struggles against polished pass-rushers with speed -- and that is exactly what Jackson is. 

    TE T.J. Hockenson 

    As the Lions’ second-leading receiver this season, he continues to produce at a Pro Bowl level. Hockenson plays with a balance of gracefulness and toughness that is fun to watch, and he makes it look easy. Hockenson has quickly found a synergy with quarterback Jared Goff, just like he had with Lions’ former quarterback, Matthew Stafford. This is a sure-fire sign of a great tight end. 

    Hockenson will be depended upon against Philadelphia to do his thing along the sidelines and up the seams. He should draw coverage from Eagles strong-side veteran linebacker Genard Avery (6'0, 250 pounds). Hockenson (6-foot-5, 248 pounds) has a chance at a big day with that kind of height advantage. Do not be surprised if Hockenson has his biggest game of the season so far against Philadelphia. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    lewan5

    Taylor Lewan Is Going Viral for Comments About Michigan State

    Tennesse Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan releases strong prediction for Saturday's UM-MSU game.

    harbaugh5

    Desmond Howard Reveals Where UM May Have Edge against MSU

    ESPN analysts preview the in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State.

    williams5

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 8 injury report released Friday.

    WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 

    The rookie has gotten his feet wet this season as the team’s fourth-leading receiver. However, if Detroit is going to have a real chance at winning Sunday, it is time for St. Brown to have a breakout game and find the end zone for the first time this season.

    USATSI_16977010_168388382_lowres

    Detroit has been targeting him dramatically more over the past three games, and he has responded.

    However, his 8.5 yards-per-catch average ranks 125th in the NFL. Detroit needs him to improve on that number, since the receiver’s shoes he is filling -- Kenny Golladay -- averaged 16.9 yards per catch last season. If St. Brown can not get in the end zone or improve on that per-catch average this week, it may lead to more field-goal attempts. 

    Kicker Austin Seibert 

    Seibert enters into the picture as a player to watch this week, because when two teams with losing records duke it out, the game could come down to a kick. 

    Seibert is a relatively new name to the scene, who has done a good job taking over for Matt Prater. Like lots of kickers, Seibert has bounced around the league, but he seems to have found a home in Detroit (100 percent on PATs and 90.9 percent FG%). 

    A couple of interesting facts to boot: Seibert spent time kicking and punting at Oklahoma, where he put up the most points in FBS history (499). 

    SS Will Harris 

    He is one of the main reasons Detroit is 0-7. It was re-confirmed again in film study against the Rams last week. Harris wanted little to do with providing support in passing situations, and he wanted even less to do with coming up from his safety spot to stop the run. Nobody on the team keeps their jersey cleaner than No. 25. 

    The desire to win is just not there, and that will be a serious problem when he is matched up against a talented player like Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

    USATSI_16977010_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Lions Players to Watch against Philadelphia

    54 seconds ago
    lewan5
    News

    Taylor Lewan Is Going Viral for Comments About Michigan State

    12 hours ago
    harbaugh5
    News

    Desmond Howard Reveals Where UM May Have Edge against MSU

    14 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

    16 hours ago
    muhlbach5
    News

    Role of Don Muhlbach Explained by Dan Campbell

    17 hours ago
    walker5
    News

    3 Players Lions Could Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

    19 hours ago
    campbell5
    News

    Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17022875_168388382_lowres
    News

    Why the Lions Need to Worry about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

    Oct 29, 2021