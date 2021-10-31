7 Players Detroit Lions Could Trade For at Deadline

Read more on the seven players the Detroit Lions could trade for at the 2021 NFL trade deadline.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, fans are wondering what the Detroit Lions could do to enhance their roster.

The Lions have until 4 p.m. on November 2 to make deals. Though many believe general manager Brad Holmes won’t be a big seller or buyer, Detroit could make moves to improve a struggling team.

Winless leading into Week 8, the Lions could use some help.

Here are seven players who could reasonably make an impact in Detroit via trade.

Andy Isabella, WR, Arizona Cardinals

A second-round pick in 2019, Isabella had a solid start to his career. However, he has fallen off since then, with the Cardinals loading up on receiving weapons. In 2021, he has been active for just two games, and has yet to catch a pass.

With the Lions needing a receiving threat, it could make sense for Holmes to target Isabella. The young wide receiver has shown plenty of speed, and could be a solid contributor with a change of scenery.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Staying with the theme of wide receiver, Ridley would have a bit of a different impact on the Lions than Isabella. While Isabella brings most of his value as a slot receiver, Ridley could be Detroit’s No. 1 option in the passing game.

With Tyrell Williams still on injured reserve and Quintez Cephus done for a while, the Lions need reliable weapons at wideout. Ridley is an affordable piece who would be under contract until 2022.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

Another unique option at wide receiver, Harry has formally asked to be traded from the Patriots. He did so in July, but remains with the team and has caught three passes for 47 yards across four games in 2021.

At 6-foot-4, Harry provides a physical presence that would be like what Williams and Cephus could provide if they were in the lineup. Much like Isabella, he may break out with a change of scenery.

Terrell Burgess, S, Los Angeles Rams

The first defensive player on this list comes from the Rams, where Holmes worked as an evaluator and scout before taking his role with the Lions. He played a big role in scouting Burgess, and there is a definite need at the position.

Burgess could play opposite Tracy Walker, who has come into his own in 2021. Right now, Walker is opposite a struggling Will Harris. Burgess would also be under contract for two seasons, and would give the Lions stability.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

This one is a bit far-fetched, as it seems likely that the Alabama product will be heading to Houston as part of a deal for Miami to acquire Deshaun Watson. If this cannot go through due to Watson’s off-field issues, though, Detroit could be a very good fit.

Tagovailoa could give the Lions insurance behind starter Jared Goff, while also pushing him for the starting position. The healthy competition could bring out the best in Goff. Tagovailoa wouldn’t be under as much pressure as he has been in Miami, which could affect him for the better.

Greedy Williams, CB, Cleveland Browns

If wide receiver has been the position Detroit has been hurt worst by the injury bug, cornerback makes a run at No. 2. Jeff Okudah is done for the season with a torn Achilles and rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu has been out since Week 2 with a quad injury.

Williams has taken a back seat in Cleveland’s secondary, with Denzel Ward, Troy Hill and rookie Greg Newsome III supplanting him. Formerly a top draft prospect, Williams could be the best defensive back Detroit has at its disposal.

Having Williams would allow players like undrafted rookies Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker to be eased into action. Both have been thrown into the fire, but could take on lesser loads with the addition of a player like Williams.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders

Many scratched their heads when the Raiders elected to take Ferrell No. 4 overall in 2019, and he hasn’t lived up to the hype. With the change in head coach from Jon Gruden to Rich Bisaccia, Ferrell may be on his way out in Las Vegas.

Detroit has found a pair of solid pass rushers in EDGE defenders Julian Okwara and Charles Harris, while Romeo Okwara rehabs a season-ending Achilles' injury. Adding Ferrell to the mix would add competition to the room, and it'd allow younger players like Julian Okwara to have lighter loads.