Aaron Rodgers Becomes Instant Meme on Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing against the Arizona Cardinals with several key offensive weapons being out of action.

Earlier in the week, wideout Davante Adams tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wideout Allen Lazard was also placed on the list as a result of being a high-risk close contact.

Despite being without key playmakers, Rodgers is proving against the lone undefeated team in the NFL why he will certainly become a future inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rodgers and Co. currently hold a 10-point lead, 24-14, against the Cardinals early in the fourth quarter.

Veteran wideout Randall Cobb has been on the receiving end of a pair of touchdown receptions tossed by Rodgers.

On Cobb's first touchdown, Rodgers was hit just prior to releasing the pass, but was able to successfully connect with his teammate to give the Packers a 17-7 lead.

Unfortunately, Rodgers ended up on the turf and became an instant meme.

The Packers would improve their record to 7-1 if they are able to secure a road victory against the Cardinals.

Here is a sample of the reactions online to a photo of Rodgers on the ground just prior to tossing a touchdown:

