Lions' Alim McNeill Has Never Attended NFL Game

Rookie Alim McNeill will attend and play in his first NFL game Friday at Ford Field in the Detroit Lions' preseason opener.

When rookie nose tackle Alim McNeill arrives at Ford Field on Friday, he will begin his journey to becoming a productive NFL player.

For McNeill, the Detroit Lions' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills will mark the first time he's ever attended an NFL game.

"I didn't even sleep last night thinking about it, and the game is not until Friday," McNeill told WXYZ reporter Justin Rose earlier this week. "So, I'm super excited."

He added, "I've never been to an NFL game before. Me playing in one will be my first one ever. I've never been to one. I'm excited to see what it is like. I envision it being electrifying. You got all these famous guys on the field. Guys that have been in the league for nine or 10 years. I've never got to see one, but now, that I am playing in it, I won't get to really feel it from a fan perspective. I will be so locked in on the game, I won't even get to feel everything. I think it will be electrifying."

Through the first three weeks of his first training camp, the 21-year-old defensive lineman has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff, with his sheer strength and agility.

At 330 pounds, he has the potential to be a starter on the Lions' defensive line when the team takes the field in its season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I’ll tell you what, man, he’s unbelievable. Strong, agile. Everything that we expected when we got him," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. "You saw it on tape, so we’re happy with that player. Now, he still has a ways to go, just like a lot of guys do. We’re going to coach his butt off and continue to make him be successful, to be the player he can be."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER