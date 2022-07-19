Amon-Ra St. Brown Can Join Elite List in Lions Season Opener

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the name of every wide receiver that was selected ahead of him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The added motivation has aided the young wideout in his pursuit of maximizing his talent.

A fourth-round selection who played collegiately at USC, St. Brown did not get off the start he would have expected in the NFL.

In his first three games, he only secured 43 total receiving yards.

But, by the conclusion of 2021, he had worked his way to become a target quarterback Jared Goff trusted and targeted.

To start the 2022 season, St. Brown can join a very exclusive NFL list, if he is able to secure eight receptions against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Team reporter Tim Twentyman recently pointed out that the second-year wideout needs eight receptions against the Eagles Week 1 to become the 5th player in NFL history to record at least eight receptions in seven consecutive games.

The others who have accomplished this feat include Antonio Brown (2014), Michael Thomas (2019), Anquan Boldin (2005) and Travis Kelce (2020).

After tights ends coach Ben Johnson was given increased responsibilities in the passing game, St. Brown secured at least eight passes in each of the Lions’ final six contests. He was able to tally six touchdowns and 621 total yards from scrimmage to close out his rookie season in Detroit.

“That’s the dude in terms of like he gets it and he continues to get it, and it’s good to see,” wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El told reporters. “Second year, same focus -- even greater focus. Like, ‘Coach, teach me this.’ Like all right, this guy wants to learn over and over again. So it’s always good to see and he’s back doing it again and still making those plays."