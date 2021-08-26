Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson 'Just As Good' for Lions Run Game

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn discusses T.J. Hockenson and his observations of the wideouts on the roster.

The Jared Goff-T.J. Hockenson connection has been a sight for sore eyes all throughout training camp.

The connection -- which was originally established early in the offseason when the two worked out in California together -- has been on full display during intrasquad scrimmages.

Whenever the third-year tight end's been on the practice field, Goff has thrown him a heavy dose of targets -- a likely sign of things to come for the duo during the regular season.

First-year Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn expressed during his post-practice media session Wednesday that he believes "the sky's the limit" for the Iowa product -- a sentiment he also echoed in early June.

"The sky's the limit for T.J. He's very talented," Lynn said. "I like him. I think he's a heck of a matchup for us, you know, against anybody else, safeties, linebackers. Some teams may even put a corner against T.J. But, he's that crafty. And, he's just as good in the run game. And, that's what I like the most about him. A very unselfish player. He's going to give you everything he's got."

© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hockenson is expected to be Goff's go-to target throughout the course of the season.

In contrast, at wide receiver, it's a lot more unclear regarding who will emerge as favorite options of Goff.

Free-agent acquisitions Tyrell Williams and Kalif Raymond, as well as rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, have had nice camps. But, after those three on the depth chart, it's a lot more uncertain about who will receive quality reps come Week 1 of the regular season (Sunday, Sept. 12, against the San Francisco 49ers).

If you're wondering why Breshad Perriman wasn't mentioned with that group of receivers, it's because he isn't a lock to make Detroit's season-opening 53-man roster at this point.

The journeyman wide receiver has battled a hip injury throughout camp, and hasn't exactly impressed when he's been on the field (i.e. drawing an offensive pass interference Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has said himself that "there just hasn’t been enough out there" from Perriman this preseason.

It leaves Perriman in the unenviable position of still having to prove his worth before the exhibition season comes to a close.

"He was out for a little while, and missed some valuable time," Lynn told reporters Wednesday. "He’s back now, and we have another game and couple more practices. So, yeah, I would like to see some more (from him)."

It appears that the organization has three players, including Perriman, that are battling for the No. 4 and No. 5 receiver spots.

The other two wideouts are second-year pro Quintez Cephus and camp standout Tom Kennedy, a third-year slot receiver.

Much like Campbell, Lynn said that special teams ability will play a factor in determining whether a back-end of the depth chart player -- i.e. a No. 5 wide receiver -- will make the roster out of camp.

"I tell you what, special teams," Lynn said, when talking about what the Lions need out of the No. 5 receiver spot. "When you start getting to No. 5, if you're not a three-four core guy, that's a problem, because we need to have a good special teams unit. And so, that's what we're looking for."

Detroit closes out the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts on Friday at 7 p.m. (EST) at Ford Field.