Report: Ben Johnson Will Become Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator
The Detroit Lions have reportedly found their next offensive coordinator.
According to NFL Network, Ben Johnson has been promoted from tight ends coach, and will be named the Lions' next offensive coordinator.
While the Lions interviewed several candidates last week at the Senior Bowl, Johnson was the odds-on-favorite to land the opportunity.
Former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn only lasted one season in Motown, as he and the team parted ways following the conclusion of the season.
Detroit's offense made drastic improvements when Johnson was given elevated duties, as he started the season as the team's tight ends coach.
“Coach Campbell and I have sat down, and we’ve talked at length on a couple different occasions,” Johnson said last Thursday. “So, yeah. We’ve had good conversations.”
Johnson added, “I’ll be honest with you, it’s really his vision for it, and having his back with that vision. What he wants to see, where he wants it to go, I think it really kind of centers there. This is a head coach-driven team, and that’s offense, defense and special teams. Where he wants it to go, we will go. And, that of course depends on our personnel and goes on from there.”
