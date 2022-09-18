Best Bet: D'Andre Swift Can Carry Detroit Lions' Offense

The Detroit Lions may have to rely on running back D'Andre Swift in the passing game to move the football Sunday.

With a battered offensive line, it might not be in the cards for Detroit to rush the football as often as the coaching staff would like. The Washington Commanders could be seeking to pressure Jared Goff and load up the box, in order to limit Swift's potential on the ground.

Lions running backs coach Duce Staley indicated Swift has been efficiently managing the ankle injury that he suffered in the second quarter of last week's season opener.

“I think he’s doing a great job managing it," Staley said. "I think that once again, it kind of goes back to what he has, with all the injuries with running backs and what you’re facing. You know going into the next game, if you’ve got something that’s lingering, you know how to take care of it, and he does. And, that’s where he’s gotten better, so I have all the confidence in him.”

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As Drew Ellis, the lead writer at PlayMichigan, explains about the potential of Detroit's offense in Week 2, “With concerns about injuries to the offensive line, it’s hard to know just what to expect from D’Andre Swift on the ground, coming off his career-high 144 yards in Week 1. Even if the run game isn’t as impactful in Week 2, the Lions will still have to rely heavily on Swift in the pass game. If pass protection is struggling, Jared Goff will have to get the ball out quickly to guys like Swift. So, ultimately I like the over 86.5 rushing+receiving yards (-115) for the third-year back.”