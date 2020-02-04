LionMaven
Better Fit: Brown or Tagovailoa?

John Maakaron

Currently, there are four players the majority of draft experts have the Lions selecting with the third pick in this year's NFL draft.

While most supporters agree that Detroit should target a player on defense, some feel that Detroit cannot pass on drafting a quarterback if Tua Tagovailoa is healthy. 

The two players after Isaiah Simmons and Jeff Okudah that best fit the criteria are Tagovailoa and Auburn's Derrick Brown. 

Let's take a closer look at who is the better fit.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Brown is far more athletic than many men his size.

Physically, the senior holds up very well with double teams, doesn't lose gap control and shows max effort every play.

All those attributes are highly desirable by both Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

One thing that Brown can do that the Lions struggle with is rushing the passer.

Da'Shawn Hand is the Lions' best interior pass rusher, but has been injured a majority of the year.

Without him, Detroit has produced one of the most anemic pass rushes in the NFL.

Brown could instantly provide interior pressure.

He has a variety of pass-rush moves, including a devastating bull rush.

Playing in the SEC, Brown has lined up against plenty of future NFL linemen, and still has managed to stand out from both a power and quickness perspective.;

Despite a large portion of the fanbase that supports Matthew Stafford, there will come a time when he is no longer the signal-caller in Detroit.

If Tagovailoa is medically cleared and displays the level of ability that he did in college, Detroit should seriously consider selecting him.

Stafford has been a staple in Detroit for over a decade. And despite not being completely to blame for the organization's struggles, he does not appear to be the solution either.

Many believe Tagovailioa could sit out for a season behind Stafford and learn the position.

Sound similar?

It's what Patrick Mahomes was able to do with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit can ill-afford to pass on a quarterback that turns into a mega-star for another organization.

According to the Draft Network:

"Does a terrific job navigating the pocket, keeping his eyes down the field and finding his outlets under duress. He isn’t the tallest quarterback but the density of his frame is ideal for his style of play. He is balanced and rhythmic with his footwork in the pocket and is generally synched up properly with his routes. Has success challenging all levels of the field with sound accuracy. Takes full advantage of the incredible speed at his disposal with the Bama WRs and works the football down the field with excellent success."

Who do you think is the better fit? Comment below and let us know.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think Brown

