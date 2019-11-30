Bob Quinn Will Regret Not Drafting Ed Oliver

While tight end T.J. Hockenson's rookie season is in jeopardy, Ed Oliver is thriving in Buffalo.

Following a stellar debut, the Lions eighth pick in the first round has struggled mightily to establish himself in the Lions offense.

After the game Thursday, Hockenson was seen with a boot on his right foot and utilizing a scooter after injuring his right ankle.

Oliver, drafted one spot after Hockenson at ninth in the 2019 NFL Draft, has thrived the last three weeks.

The Bills are sitting at 9-3, while Detroit has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with a month remaining in the season.

Against the Cowboys, the Bills defense aided mightily in the second quarter. In a play that highlighted Oliver's skills and what a force he can become, he busted through to strip sack Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Defensive end Trent Murphy recovered the ball and the Bills scored to take the lead.

Oliver has been heavily praised by coaches and teammates for his contributions to the Bills defense, especially the last four weeks. He now has four sacks in the past three weeks. He’s the first Bills rookie since Darryl Talley to record sacks in three consecutive games.

Against the Cowboys, Oliver recorded four tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Lions are struggling to consistently pressure the quarterback and are being criticized for allowing Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to perform at a much higher level against them then the rest of the league.

In two games against Detroit, Trubisky was able to throw for 511 yards and six touchdown passes.

Detroit's defensive line, once thought of as the strength of the team, has been disappointing all season. Time and time again, Detroit's defense has been unable to stop the opponent in critical situations.

All twelve games this season, the Lions have held leads. Unfortunately, teams have been able to drive down the field and score at will when it matters most, late in games.

Passing on players that eventually become key contributors for other teams has become the norm.

Ed Oliver is very likely the next in a long list of players that should be playing and contributing for the Detroit Lions.