Booher: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 3.0

Much has been made about the Detroit Lions and their quarterback situation.

Incumbent starter Jared Goff is back for his second season with the team, but there are questions about whether he’s the long-term starter.

In my latest mock draft, those questions are answered, as Detroit addresses its quarterback situation early.

Here’s my third seven-round mock draft from the perspective of the Lions.

FIRST ROUND

No. 2 overall — Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis put on a show at his pro day in front of a record 60 NFL personnel members Tuesday, unleashing awe-inducing deep throws and showing off his charisma. The small-school product has all the physical intangibles, with great speed in addition to his rocket arm.

Despite this, there are issues regarding his play that prevent him from being a lock to go early in the draft. He struggles with accuracy, and the game may end up moving too fast for him early in his career.

In my opinion, there are worse problems to have. Getting a young quarterback to go with the young offensive pieces that the Lions are starting to assemble could create an explosive offense.

With all of his untapped potential, he could wind up being one of the top young NFL signal-callers very soon. The Lions could draft him, sit him for a year behind Goff and then hand him the keys in 2023.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 32 overall — Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

In this scenario, a top linebacker on college football’s best team falls to the final selection of the first round. With the Lions looking to build on defense, it makes a ton of sense for the team to sprint to the podium and select Dean.

The 2021 Butkus Award winner was one of several freak athletes on the Georgia defense. He’s got the ability to play in coverage and stuff the run, making him a top asset at the second level. He’s projected as someone who could be an outside backer in the pros, and his versatility would fit well in Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s system.

Griffin Zetterberg, USA TODAY Sports

SECOND ROUND

No. 34 overall — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Just two picks after selecting Dean, the Lions elect to get their hands on a high-impact contributor in the secondary. Detroit addressed the cornerback position in free agency with the signing of Mike Hughes, but it lacks a second safety to pair with recently re-signed Tracy Walker III.

Brisker was a playmaker at Penn State, picking off five passes while making 153 tackles in just 34 games. He was named a first-team All-American by several outlets following the 2021 season.

Lewis Cine and Daxton Hill are also options here, as both are expected to be fringe first-rounders that Detroit could snag at No. 34. However, Brisker’s play-making could be a huge asset to plug into the unit.

THIRD ROUND

No. 66 overall — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

The Lions added a solid ‘X’ receiver through free agency in DJ Chark, but could benefit from adding more options at the position. Austin is undersized, standing at 5-foot-9. But, he has the necessary speed to burn defenders.

Austin is a reliable option out wide, having caught 156 passes at Memphis. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and took three of his eight career rush attempts for touchdowns. The size is an issue, but there’s a lot to like about him with the ball in his hands.

Kyle Ross, USA TODAY Sports

No. 97 overall — Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

A Senior Bowl invitee, Sanders played on the National squad, which was coached by the New York Jets. The Lions coached the opposing American team, getting a close look at the EDGE rusher. The two-time American Athletic Conference first-teamer has a good motor, and will be a good mid-round pickup.

His ability to rush the passer isn’t spectacular, as he had just 2.5 sacks last season. He also came in at just 228 pounds at the combine. Yet, he profiles well size-wise at 6-foot-5, and has speed that can translate to the next level.

FOURTH ROUND

No selections in this round

FIFTH ROUND

No. 177 overall — Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Mays is a former five-star high school prospect who bounced from Georgia to Tennessee and had a productive career. He comes with uncertainty, as far as what position he’ll stick at in the pros. However, the Lions need guard depth, and Mays can give them just that.

Detroit has Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but the two players are on opposite ends of the spectrum. While Jackson is a blooming star, Vaitai seems to be close to the end of his time as a Lion. Competition would be good for the group.

SIXTH ROUND

No. 180 overall — Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

Strong is a big-play threat who makes things happen when he touches the ball. In his college career, he totaled 10 touchdowns of 50 yards or more.

Much like the wide receiver position, Detroit has young pieces in place at running back with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Despite this, there’s an open competition for the third spot among a variety of players.

Strong profiles as someone who could develop into a steal. At the very least, he’ll push second-year back Jermar Jefferson, who was a seventh-round pick in 2021.

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 217 overall — Connor Heyward, TE/FB, Michigan State

It’s easy to see the fit here, as Heyward is truly a "football guy’s guy." Formerly a running back, he slid to tight end, and was a key piece on the Spartans’ 11-win team in 2021.

This would be a good value selection, as Heyward can bring depth to the tight end position behind budding star T.J. Hockenson.

No. 234 overall — Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

With its final selection, Detroit picks up Nephi Sewell, the brother of its foundational left tackle, Penei Sewell.

Nephi quietly had a good career with the Utes, starting 17 of his 18 games at Utah, after walking on as a transfer from Nevada. He could have value as a special teams contributor.