Read more about what Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had to say at his post-draft media session.

Brad Holmes has wrapped up his second draft as the general manager of the Detroit Lions.

Over the course of three days, the Lions added eight players whom they believe will be solid additions to the organization. Championship teams are built in the draft, and Detroit is hoping it can take the next step toward contention with its haul.

“We definitely felt like we got better as an organization this weekend,” Holmes said. “We got eight guys that we’re really, really excited about, that we believe can help us going forward. We always talk about the future and down the road, but it’s not just for competition and depth. We feel really, really good. We’re excited as an organization.”

The Lions elected to make a series of moves, including trading up in the first round to select Alabama wideout Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. Detroit elected not to take a quarterback or offensive lineman, instead focusing its choices on defense and skill positions.

“We just feel the really good thing about all of these guys that we got, they all have their different flavors,” Holmes said. “They’re not all cut from the same box. Every single guy has their own unique plight and style.”

Detroit picked six total defensive players, including Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with its top selection at No. 2 overall. The players chosen are ones that Holmes and Lions head coach Dan Campbell are hoping will be able to adapt and fit in the team's schemes quickly.

With its Day 3 picks, the Lions focused on adding pieces they feel can contribute early on special teams and grow into eventual contributors on their respective sides of the ball. Only one player, Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, plays on the offensive side.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

“We want to see how these guys can help on special teams first, especially when you get into the guys on Day 3,” Holmes said.

The defensive players added in rounds four-seven were Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, Jackson State linebacker James Houston and Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas.

All of the players are viewed as versatile, with the ability to play multiple positions. EDGE rusher was a clear need, and Detroit drafted two players at the position.

However, through flexibility, these players could end up playing numerous roles.

“That opens up system flexibility,” Holmes said. “When you have those guys that are versatile, it does give you some flexibility from a roster standpoint. Hopefully, if these players develop, again we’re talking about rookies, but going forward if these guys develop into what we think they can be, it can offer a lot for us.”

The Lions' 2022 draft class was put together by a front-office brass that was together for an entire season. Meanwhile, in the 2021 edition of the draft, Holmes and Campbell had been together for just three months.

Through this increased collaboration, Detroit’s brass was able to establish its message and deliver it to prospective picks. Through the culture being built in Allen Park, Holmes & Co. are hoping to create a landing spot where players want to be.

“Last year, we were scrambling trying to get good guys in,” Holmes said. “Actually, starting in free agency, we started hearing guys talk about wanting to come to Detroit again. The word was getting out amongst their peers on other teams. That felt really good to hear. Then, these college kids, they work out at these facilities, so I’m not sure if they have that buzz to come here. But, it did feel good this time of the process that a lot of kids did, and their agents, too. They want to send their players here, because they hear what our culture is.”