Lions Missed Out on WWE Custom Belt by Losing to Bears

Not only did the Detroit Lions lose to the Bears on Thanksgiving, but they missed out on an opportunity to earn custom memorabilia from the largest sports entertainment company in the world.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was in attendance at Ford Field and presented the Bears with a custom World Wrestling Entertainment championship belt after they defeated the Lions.

Strowman just helped Team SmackDown secure a victory in Sunday’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match.