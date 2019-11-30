Lion
Lions Missed Out on WWE Custom Belt by Losing to Bears

John Maakaron

Not only did the Detroit Lions lose to the Bears on Thanksgiving, but they missed out on an opportunity to earn custom memorabilia from the largest sports entertainment company in the world. 

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was in attendance at Ford Field and presented the Bears with a custom World Wrestling Entertainment championship belt after they defeated the Lions.

Strowman just helped Team SmackDown secure a victory in Sunday’s Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match. 

Former Detroit Reporter Says Lions Have Poor Football IQ

John Maakaron
3 0

Tom Leydon says Lions have poor football IQ

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Bears in Week 13 Matchup

John Maakaron
2 0

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Bears-Lions Week 13 contest

Should David Blough Become Matthew Stafford's Backup?

Brandon Justice
0

David Blough's impressive NFL debut has Lions fans talking about him becoming Matthew Stafford's permanent backup

Video: Rachel Marie Recaps Highlights & Lowlights of Bears-Lions

rachelmariesports
0

Rachie Marie Video Recap of Bears-Lions

Lions Must Lose Out to Draft Chase Young

John Maakaron
0

Lions must go 0-4 the remainder of 2019 season

Video: Trey Flowers Asked Do the Lions Have Enough Talent on Defense?

John Maakaron
1 0

Trey Flowers was asked what are the biggest issues with the Lions defense

SI Lions Maven Predictions: Bears-Lions

John Maakaron
1

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, Lance Caporossi, Brandon Justice and John Maakaron of SI Lions Maven provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Bears

Podcast: Let's Not Boycott, Boo Instead

John Maakaron
2 0

John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss the Lions loss to the Redskins and look ahead to the Thanksgiving day game against the Bears

David Blough to Make First Start Thursday Against Bears

John Maakaron
1 0

Blough will take his first NFL snap on Thanksgiving against the Bears, with Jeff Driskel serving as the Lions' backup.

Despite Magical QB Debut, Lions Lose to Bears on Thanksgiving 24-20

John Maakaron
0

Lions lose 24-20 to Bears. Fall to 3-8-1 on season