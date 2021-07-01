Brooks Koepka Appreciates Caddie after Bryson DeChambeau's Quits

Brooks Koepka takes to social media to share appreciation of his caddie.

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie Tim Tucker have parted ways, just as the the defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion was set to tee off to begin defense of his title.

Tucker has reportedly quit carrying the bag for DeChambeau, the world's No. 6 ranked golfer.

Prior to their split, Tucker had caddied for DeChambeau in the practice rounds just prior to the tournament taking place.

Tucker has been DeChambeau's caddie each of the champion golfer's eight PGA Tour victories, including the 2020 U.S. Open.

Brooks Koepka and DeChambeau have downplayed their heated rivalry, but have been known to go back and forth at each other on social media.

"I've personally got no issue," DeChambeau told reporters at the Detroit Golf Club ahead of the tournament. "It's something that he's up for discussion. If you want to talk to him about that, you can. But I've got no issues.

"That's something that's for another time. Obviously, this is for the Rocket Mortgage here, and I want to show as much support for the Rocket Mortgage compared to talking about that. That's something the Tour can handle."

Koepka, who is not shy about using social media to take jabs, took to social media Thursday to show appreciation for his current caddie, Ricky Elliott.

"Couldn't do it without my guy Rick! Best friend and greatest caddie to do it. @rickyelliott appreciation day!" tweeted Koepka.

DeChambeau was scheduled to tee off at 1:10 p.m, but play is currently suspended due to inclement weather.

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

