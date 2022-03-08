Detroit Lions Take Chance on QB Desmond Ridder in Latest Mock Draft

One thing is certain following the 2022 NFL Combine.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson demonstrated he was among the elite athletes coming out of college this year.

The Detroit Lions' defense could benefit greatly from the addition of two-three more key, impactful prospects to the roster.

The Athletic came out with its latest mock draft on Tuesday, and in it, it had picks for the Lions at No. 2 overall, No. 32 (via the Rams) and at No. 34 overall.

With the No. 2 overall pick, NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler selected Hutchinson, and he took quarterback Desmond Ridder with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

In the second round, the Lions address their need in the secondary, as safety Dax Hill out of Michigan is the selection.

"Hutchinson didn’t do anything at the combine to hurt his draft standing as one of the best players in the class," Brugler explained. "While his 40-yard dash time was average, he led all front-seven defenders with a 6.73 three-cone and 4.15 short shuttle, which are both extraordinary numbers. To put those times in perspective, Von Miller posted a 6.70 three-cone, and Khalil Mack had a 4.18 short shuttle."

Cincinnati quarterback Ridder made many draft analysts and pundits pay attention, as he excelled at the Combine.

During on-field work, Ridder showcased his arm talent and likely improved his draft status after his week in Indianapolis.

"A quarterback at No. 2 overall would be a surprise, but not as much if the Lions take a passer here. The Lions have been doing their homework on several quarterbacks in this class, including a formal meeting with Ridder at the combine. With Jared Goff the starter in 2022, the Lions would be able to develop Ridder at his own pace instead of forcing him into immediate action."