Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Take Chance on QB Desmond Ridder in Latest Mock Draft

Dane Brugler has released his latest NFL mock draft.

One thing is certain following the 2022 NFL Combine. 

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson demonstrated he was among the elite athletes coming out of college this year. 

The Detroit Lions' defense could benefit greatly from the addition of two-three more key, impactful prospects to the roster.

The Athletic came out with its latest mock draft on Tuesday, and in it, it had picks for the Lions at No. 2 overall, No. 32 (via the Rams) and at No. 34 overall.

With the No. 2 overall pick, NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler selected Hutchinson, and he took quarterback Desmond Ridder with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hockenson5

Should Detroit Lions Exercise T.J. Hockenson's Fifth-Year Option?

Tight end T.J. Hockenson could be in line for a hefty raise in 2023.

1 hour ago
robinson5

Wide Receiver Market Drying Up Quickly for Detroit Lions

All of a sudden, the options for the Detroit Lions at wide receiver have become limited.

17 hours ago
burks5

Post-Combine Mock Draft: Lions Select Travon Walker and Treylon Burks

Detroit Lions address two major needs in this NFL first-round mock draft.

23 hours ago

In the second round, the Lions address their need in the secondary, as safety Dax Hill out of Michigan is the selection. 

ridder5
hutchinson5
hutchinson5

"Hutchinson didn’t do anything at the combine to hurt his draft standing as one of the best players in the class," Brugler explained. "While his 40-yard dash time was average, he led all front-seven defenders with a 6.73 three-cone and 4.15 short shuttle, which are both extraordinary numbers. To put those times in perspective, Von Miller posted a 6.70 three-cone, and Khalil Mack had a 4.18 short shuttle."

Cincinnati quarterback Ridder made many draft analysts and pundits pay attention, as he excelled at the Combine. 

During on-field work, Ridder showcased his arm talent and likely improved his draft status after his week in Indianapolis. 

"A quarterback at No. 2 overall would be a surprise, but not as much if the Lions take a passer here. The Lions have been doing their homework on several quarterbacks in this class, including a formal meeting with Ridder at the combine. With Jared Goff the starter in 2022, the Lions would be able to develop Ridder at his own pace instead of forcing him into immediate action."

ridder5
News

Detroit Lions Take Chance on QB Desmond Ridder in Latest Mock Draft

By John Maakaron4 minutes ago
hockenson5
News

Should Detroit Lions Exercise T.J. Hockenson's Fifth-Year Option?

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
robinson5
News

Wide Receiver Market Drying Up Quickly for Detroit Lions

By John Maakaron17 hours ago
burks5
News

Post-Combine Mock Draft: Lions Select Travon Walker and Treylon Burks

By John Maakaron23 hours ago
travonwalker
News

DE Travon Walker Enters Conversation for Detroit Lions at No. 2

By John MaakaronMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17836945_168388382_lowres
News

Roundtable: What Lions Can Learn from 2022 Combine

By Vito ChircoMar 6, 2022
USATSI_16797387_168388382_lowres
News

10 2022 NFL Draft Crushes

By Christian BooherMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17479617_168388382_lowres (1)
News

Combine Buzz: Are Lions Shopping QB Jared Goff?

By Vito ChircoMar 6, 2022