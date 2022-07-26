Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders to Compete in Celebrity Scramble

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club this week (July 26-31), and will bring along with it the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble.

The popular celebrity pro-am scramble made its debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019, and was awarded the PGA TOUR’s “Best Special Event” in its first year.

The event, featuring six four-player teams competing against each other in a three-hole exhibition match over holes 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club (referred to as "AREA 313"), will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m.

"The AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, presented by the Total Health Care Foundation, is something that our fans have come to look forward to as an event that helps tee off Rocket Mortgage Classic week, and we’re excited to have such a terrific group of athletes and entertainers again this year,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “We are also proud to be able to share this fun event with our entire community with complimentary admission and parking as part of Detroit Community Days presented by DTE Energy. Our great partners play a big role in supporting the tournament’s Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.”

Among the celebrity participants will be two Detroit Lions legends: Pro Football Hall of Famers Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders.

Johnson, a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, starred with the Lions from 2017-2015. He made six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams during his illustrious career. He also set the NFL single-season record for receiving yards in 2012, with 1,964.

Meanwhile, Sanders, a 2004 Hall of Fame inductee, graced Honolulu Blue from 1989-1998. He recorded north of 1,000 yards rushing in each of the 10 seasons he suited up, and was named to 10 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams along the way.

He also shared MVP honors in 1997 with fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre, and won four rushing titles (1990, 1994, 1997-98). His 15,269 career rushing yards sits fourth all-time, behind only Frank Gore (16,000), Walter Payton (16,726) and Emmitt Smith (18,355).

Other celebrity golfers include Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo and Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour participants are as follows:

2022 U.S. Open and PGA Championship runner-up Will Zalatoris

Three-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau

2015 PGA Championship winner and 12-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day

2013 U.S. Open champion and 2018 FedExCup champion Justin Rose

Five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar

For more information on the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble and the Rocket Mortgage Classic, you can visit RocketMortgageClassic.com.