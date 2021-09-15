Calvin Johnson Wants Money Paid Back: 'I'm Not Working For It'

Calvin Johnson explains what it would take for him to return to the Detroit Lions.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson is not interested in working for the Detroit Lions organization anytime soon.

At his Hall of Fame induction speech, the star wideout did not mention any members of the Lions' front office or organization, continuing the strained relationship he has had with the organization since they recouped a large portion of his signing bonus when he retired.

Johnson was cordial with ownership, as photos emerged of the star wideout greeting new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who attended the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio with members of her family.

It was previously reported that the organization was willing to pay back the $1.6 million they took back from him when he retired, but only with the stipulation that Johnson appear at events and essentially serve as a brand ambassador.

The Lions simply cannot skirt salary cap rules, and this was their attempt at mending fences.

Unfortunately, Johnson is currently unwilling to work for the money he feels he is rightfully owed.

In a recent sit down interview with reporter Graham Bensinger, Johnson explained his current reasoning.

“That’s a joke. I put it like this. Imagine you had a friend -- well, maybe not even a friend, just somebody. They gave you something and then they take it back," Johnson said. And then are y’all gonna still really hang out? Are y’all still cool? And imagine you did a whole bunch of work for it, too. It’s the principle. It’s the principle of it. You cannot have me back unless you put that money back in my pocket. I’m not working for it.”

© Scott Heckel/Canton Repository via Imagn Content Services, LLC

