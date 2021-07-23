Calvin Johnson Shares Candid Opinion of Rod Wood

Calvin Johnson shares that he still has “icy” relationships with members of the Lions organization.

The reconciliation between the Detroit Lions and star wide receiver Calvin Johnson may not actually be that close to occurring.

Johnson and the organization have been at odds since then-Lions general manager Bob Quinn asked for a portion of his signing bonus to be returned.

Ever since, Johnson has not shied away from sharing his feelings about the only organization he played for during his NFL career.

The organization has publicly stated that it would like to welcome Johnson back in the fold, but Johnson’s comments at the Pro Football Hall of Fame indicate otherwise.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Johnson has “icy” relationships with some of the current leaders in the organization.

“If I pass Rod Wood, I’m going to keep moving,” Johnson commented.

He also reiterated what many have believed regarding his retirement. The constant losing certainly took a toll on him and that had the Lions made the playoffs, he might have considered extending his career.

But, since the team was struggling and due to his declining health, Johnson decided to retire.

With the Hall of Fame induction ceremony right around the corner, Johnson appears to be still harboring uncomfortable feelings with the organization.

The Lions could do wonders for their culture by making amends with their former star wideout.

Instead, Johnson has been left to continuously bash the organization, and is now sharing his feelings about members of the organization.

