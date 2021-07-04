Cam Davis Wins 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis wins the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, his first ever victory on the PGA Tour.

Cam Davis got the result he was looking for in his young career, his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Davis went eagle-birdie to finish at 18-under after 72 holes. He was part of the playoff with Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt.

With jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first victory of the season.

Davis had several opportunities to secure the victory, but was unable to hole putts at No. 18 in regulation and all throughout the playoff.

At the fifth playoff hole, the 160-yard, par-3 15th, Davis found the green with a pitching wedge, while Merritt missed the green.

With a six-foot putt remaining to save par on the fifth playoff hole, Merritt missed, securing the victory for Davis, who secured his par putt just prior.

Davis has now won after his 71st start on the tour.

Niemann, who played 77 consecutive competitive holes without a bogey, only lasted one playoff hole after shooting a final-round 68, as he bogeyed the first playoff hole at No. 18.

Niemeann and Merritt finished tied for second, while Alex Noran (-17) and Hank Lebioda (-17) finished tied for fourth at the Detroit Golf Club.

Bubba Watson finished tied for sixth after he shot a final round 64 to finish at -16. It was the first time Watson made the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

