Can Lions Dethrone Packers and Win NFC North in 2022?

The Green Bay Packers lost their best offensive weapon. Can the Detroit Lions take advantage?

The NFC North has been turned upside down this offseason.

While the 2021 NFC North champion Green Bay Packers did retain their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers via a new, long-term deal, it is also true that the division has seen a mass exodus of impactful players this offseason.

For starters, the Packers have already moved on from star wide receiver Davante Adams, and could also be losing Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith via free agency.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have already parted ways with All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson, and the Minnesota Vikings have seen tight end Tyler Conklin and defensive tackle Michael Pierce depart in free agency. The Vikings are also reportedly shopping Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

As for the Detroit Lions, they've resigned the majority of their own free agents, including a couple defensive standouts from last season in safety Tracy Walker and EDGE Charles Harris. They've only moved on from linebacker/special teams contributor Jalen Reeves-Maybin and defensive end Trey Flowers.

Neither was a major loss for the Lions, especially Flowers, who played in just 14 games the past two seasons and only produced a combined 3.5 sacks.

So, does the high volume of players leaving the NFC North open the door for Detroit to make a run for the division crown in 2022?

First off, the quality of Lions general manager Brad Holmes' 2022 draft class will have a lot to say about that.

Holmes & Co. have nine total picks at their disposal this year, as a result of three compensatory selections.

Additionally, two of those nine draft choices come in the first round, at No. 2 overall and No. 32 overall.

If Detroit lands two high-impact players with those first-round selections (i.e. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2 and Arkansas' Treylon Burks or USC's Drake London at No. 32), it could go a long way toward the Lions making some serious noise in the division.

There's also the case to be made that with another year under their respective belts, 2021 rookie standouts Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown will continue to develop, as will defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill and other members of Detroit's draft class from a year ago.

Additionally, in the history of the NFL, there are numerous examples of teams going from worst to first (as would be the case for the Lions if they were to finish in first place in the NFC North in '22).

Before you get ahead of yourselves, though, Lions fans, there is still one man and one team standing in the way of Detroit, as well as Chicago and Minnesota: Rodgers and the Packers.

As mentioned above, Rodgers, a four-time All-Pro and four-time NFL MVP, recently inked a new deal, which will keep him in Green Bay until 2024. It will reportedly pay him $150.815 million over the next three years, including a staggering $42M in 2022 and $59.515M in 2023.

While Rogers' handsome payday will limit the Packers' ability to add to their roster this offseason and in subsequent ones, the Packers are three-time reigning NFC North champions for a reason.

And, in my mind, as long as Rodgers resides in Green Bay, the Packers will remain the favorites to win the division (just maybe not in as clear cut of a fashion as they have been in past seasons).

Also, from the Lions' perspective, they still have a variety of holes on the defensive side of the ball, including at EDGE and in the secondary.

Until those are addressed, they are nowhere near the caliber of a division champion NFL team.

At this point in the offseason, I view Detroit as being a team capable of winning six-seven games in 2022.