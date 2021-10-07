Can Charles Harris Live Up to First-Round Draft Status with Detroit Lions?

Read more on EDGE defender Charles Harris being able to live up to his first-round draft status with the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris came into the NFL with high hopes back in 2017, as he was drafted 22nd overall in the first round by the Miami Dolphins.

However, high hopes quickly gave way to unmet expectations and disappointment.

That is when Harris went from Miami to Atlanta. Now, this past offseason, he landed in Detroit on a one year, prove-it-deal.

Why has Harris been bouncing around so often in his young career?

Based on film review, the 26-year-old is somewhat stiff in the hips and unexplosive at the point of attack, when taking on blockers.

While he does have raw and natural physical strength, Harris struggles to also be able to disengage from blockers in time to make tackles.

He basically just occupies space most of the time. Harris does have adequate playing speed, but by no means, does he have enough.

Unless a linebacker is explosive at the point of attack, when taking on blockers or unless he has top-shelf speed and athleticism to get into the pocket and make noise, such a linebacker is in no man's land. When that same linebacker additionally struggles to disengage from blocks in time to make a tackle, yeah, you probably get the idea.

Occasionally, he is able to spin off a block or work back to the inside to at least make his presence felt in the pocket. He was even able to get a sack doing this against Baltimore, plus one against Chicago.

Of course, Harris was lined up at defensive tackle on the one against Baltimore, so he had less ground to cover to get to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Right place, right time.

Against the run, sometimes, Harris is able to persevere through getting pushed and shoved around, to get in on some "garbage tackles." These are defined as tackles, when teammates pretty much have the situation under control, but another defender like Harris just kind of jumps in and gets involved. Harris is just too tight to adjust quickly enough in space to do anything more.

Outside of that, Detroit is not getting much bang for their buck, nor will they. Harris is what he is.

It is still an improvement from when Harris first came into the league. Experience has taught Harris how to survive. Harris has learned what he can do and what he can not do, due to his physical limitations. So, now he at least works to gain leverage or make a move to attempt to win in passing situations.

Detroit's defense will be counting on Harris, along with Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara, to fill the void left by the injured Romeo Okwara.

Against Baltimore, there was a noticeable jump in play when either Bryant or Okwara were out there, especially in pass-rush situations.

Both of them just have a lot more pure ability, speed and acumen for getting to the passer. Both are far more dynamic in nature.

The Lions will likely need to upgrade from Harris in the offseason, as this will prove to be another one-and-done year in Motown, just like what occurred in Atlanta.

Harris is just playing a very limited role for the time being, and if he is ever going to live up to the position that he was drafted, it will likely be with another organization.