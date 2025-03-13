Former Lions CB Carlton Davis Explains Decision to Depart
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis had his first opportunity to speak to New England Patriots reporters at his introductory media session.
The veteran defensive back inked a three-year free agent contract worth up to $60 million to join new head coach Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams, who was named the team's new defensive coordinator.
When asked what sealed the deal for him to decide to join the AFC East squad, Davis indicated the opportunity to do something historical, being a priority and the opportunity to be a leader appealed to him, when he was pitched leaving Detroit to sign with New England.
"Me being a priority. Being able to come here and do something historical here in a historical place," said Davis. "Like I said, I've always been a fan of Mike (Vrabel), even down in Tennessee. Big T (Terrell Williams) coming here and being a DC. Just knowing how he was as a coach, understanding the room I am coming into, the talent I could play with and just the ability to be able to come somewhere and build something that comes from where I started.
"Legacy was big for me in Detroit. I had a good run with them. I can't lie, I had a good season with them. It was a lot of fun with those guys," Davis explained further. "Ultimately I wanted to be somewhere where I felt like I was a priority, to be somewhere where I felt like I could come here and build and I could be a leader."
The 27-year-old made it a point to express he did not want his words misconstrued and still praised the Lions, but indicated he was happy with the decision he ultimately made.
"In this league, there's a short time, and you want to make it really efficient," said Davis. "And coming here, I understand the opportunity here. I understand it's a rebuild. I understand that there's great coaches here. Detroit has a great thing going (too), but I feel like we have a great thing going here."