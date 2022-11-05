4 Tight Ends Lions Could Draft to Replace T.J. Hockenson

Read more on the four tight ends the Detroit Lions could select in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace T.J. Hockenson.

In their decision to trade away T.J. Hockenson, the Detroit Lions elected to part ways with their top tight end and one of their best receiving options.

Hockenson led the team in receiving yards, and was tied for second in receptions at the time of his departure. He set the team record for receiving yards in a game by a tight end in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

With his production gone, it’s safe to say the Lions will need one of their backup options to step up. Though Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has expressed confidence in the likes of Brock Wright, rookie James Mitchell and potential practice squad call-up Shane Zylstra, tight end could be a position that Detroit addresses in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Saturday offers an opportunity for Detroit to scour the market for potential top options at the position. Here are four tight ends that the Lions could consider drafting, who are in action Saturday.

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Game: No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Mayer is currently the consensus top prospect at the position in the 2023 draft class. He’s shown himself to be an explosive option in the pass game, though the Fighting Irish have struggled offensively under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman.

Additionally, starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was lost for the season, due to a shoulder injury in Week 2. Though the offense’s progress has been inhibited by hiccups, Mayer has still managed to log 47 receptions for 580 yards and six scores.

He has progress to make as an inline blocker, however. The NFL Draft Bible calls his abilities in the run game “adequate.” Yet, scouts believe that he’ll come along as a blocker, and he could still very well be a first-round pick.

Currently, Pro Football Focus has assigned him a 76.0 grade as a run-blocker. Meanwhile, his performance as a pass-blocker has earned him a 68.9 mark.

Mayer will have an opportunity to prove his mettle as the class’s best, when unbeaten Clemson and its stout defensive line travel to South Bend Saturday night.

Cameron Latu, Alabama

Game: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN

Latu is a sturdy 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, who switched positions from linebacker after his true freshman season. He hadn’t contributed much heading into the 2021 season, but took a step forward with a 26-catch season in which he scored eight times.

Now, he’s a key part of the offense, and has made 18 catches through the team’s first seven games. The fifth-year senior had a big day in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Tennessee two weeks ago, catching six passes for 90 yards and a score.

The veteran currently ranks third on the NFL Draft Bible’s tight end big board. Heading into the season, there was buzz about his upside, given his relative inexperience. He’s shown he can make an impact in the passing game on an Alabama offense loaded with playmakers.

Latu has experienced his fair share of struggles as a run-blocker, which could inhibit his rise as a prospect. PFF has graded him in the 70s just one time, in Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe in Week 2.

Much like Mayer, Latu has a top-10 opponent, loaded with defensive talent, to match up against on Saturday night.

Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports

Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Game: Iowa at Purdue, Noon, FS1

Hailing from the same college as Hockenson, LaPorta is the latest top tight end prospect to suit up for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. Iowa has struggled tremendously offensively throughout the year, with LaPorta pacing the receiving corps in both yards and receptions by a relatively wide margin.

The senior does plenty for the offense, lining up at receiver, and inline as an end and H-back. His versatility is coveted, but he’s also solid working as a blocker. In 877 career snaps leading up to Saturday, he’s been penalized just one time.

His speed is lacking, as the NFL Draft Bible pens: “Fast-twitch acceleration is not a strong suit, analogous to a mack truck. Struggles to separate against defensive backs that can mirror him with lighter feet and looser hips.”

Despite those concerns, LaPorta still has good footwork. He hovers around the top-five spot on most positional big boards, with poor quarterback play potentially holding him back. A strong finish to the season could be impactful for the talented tight end.

Darnell Washington, Georgia

Game: No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

In what is the game of the weekend, Georgia boasts not just two but three of the top tight ends in college football. Brock Bowers is off-limits until after next season, when he will finally be draft eligible. Meanwhile, Washington has played an excellent second-fiddle role.

Washington has come on strong in 2022, proving himself as not only a pass-catcher but a blocker, as well. Playing as the primary backup to Bowers, Washington has logged 19 catches for 332 yards. He has an average PFF run-blocking grade of 81.6, which ranks eighth among tight ends who have played at least 100 snaps.

Another interesting factor when it comes to Washington is that he surpassed Arik Gilbert on the depth chart. Gilbert is viewed as a special talent in many eyes, and is also among the top prospects at his position. Yet, he has played in just three games, and has collected two catches this season.

The trio of Bowers, Washington and Gilbert give Georgia the deepest tight ends room in the country. How they are used against the top team in the country Saturday will be both intriguing and exciting.