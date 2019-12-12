Could Odell Beckham Jr. Be a Fit in Motown?

Stop me if you've heard this line already ... the Lions need to make some major changes to their roster going into the 2020 season.

Could Cleveland Browns disgruntled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. be a part of those changes?

Despite Beckham being a "diva" and frequent issue inside the locker room of the Browns and of his past employer in the N.Y. Giants, there's no denying the fact that he possesses an immense amount of talent.

In every year that the 27-year-old has played in at least 12 games, he's recorded over 1,000 reception yards, and he has a shot at doing so this year as well.

Through 13 games in 2019, the sixth-year pro has amassed 844 receiving yards but only two touchdown catches.

If he finishes with that total for the season, it would be a career-low.

His previous career-low for receiving TDs came in 2017 when he netted three scores, albeit in just four games.

He missed the remainder of the campaign with a fractured left ankle.

"OBJ" -- as he's commonly referred to as -- is also presently on pace for the lowest yards per game average of his career (64.9 yards/game) and worst catch percentage of his career (54.6 percent).

Going into this season, the former LSU Tigers receiver had never recorded a yards per game average lower than 75.5 -- which came during his injury-shortened campaign in '17.

The injury bug has continued to rear its ugly head for OBJ since, too.

The three-time Pro Bowler missed the final four games of last season with bruised quadriceps.

And since the start of this season, his name has constantly been featured on Cleveland's injury report with what has been labeled as hip and groin injuries.

He's also regularly been a limited participant in practice, including during training camp when he sat out all four of the Browns' preseason games.

All of the nagging injuries -- which could've been prevented with a better handling of his situation by the Browns' medical staff, according to OBJ's quarterback Baker Mayfield -- clearly have affected him in his first year in Cleveland.

He's become a shell of his old self, and has made more headlines in 2019 for being a headache inside the locker room than for his performance on the field.

He recorded just two catches for 39 yards against the lowly Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, which marked his seventh straight game with less than 100 receiving yards -- the longest such streak of his career.

If you thought that was bad, he was even less productive a week prior when he caught three balls for a measly 29 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beckham's 2019 campaign is definitely not what Cleveland general manager John Dorsey & Co. envisioned when they acquired OBJ for two 2019 draft picks -- the No. 17 overall pick which became defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and a third-rounder (No. 95 overall) which became defensive end Oshane Ximines -- as well as former Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers.

It was a lot to give up for a player that has made his fair share of boneheaded decisions, from striking a kicking net out of frustration during a game against the Redskins back in 2016 to pretending to pee like a dog in celebration of a touchdown and being penalized for it in a game against the Eagles in 2017.

Should the Browns pull the plug on the OBJ experiment after a lone season, they will surely expect a hefty haul in return -- at the very least a first-rounder.

Dorsey could take it a step further, too, and demand a first-and-third-rounder in order to deal the embattled receiver.

If the Lions weren't turned off already by Beckham's character flaws and injury past, they should be by the amount of valuable draft capital that the Browns will likely desire in return for his services.

With receivers Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay both under contract for 2020, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. don't have a pressing need at wideout going into next season.

The Lions have much bigger needs to address, including all over the defensive side of the ball. That's where they need to focus a large amount of their attention this offseason.

Not on Beckham or any big-name wideout.

