Dan Campbell Reveals What Traits Lions QB Must Possess

Dan Campbell spoke about what he would be looking for in a quarterback the team would consider drafting.

The Detroit Lions have a returning starter at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t be in the market for another signal caller in the upcoming draft.

Jared Goff took over the team after he was acquired in a trade that sent away franchise mainstay Matthew Stafford. Since he landed in Detroit, much has been made about whether Goff is simply a stopgap signal caller or if he has a chance to lead the team long-term.

The crop of quarterbacks in the upcoming draft is polarizing, as there’s no clear-cut top option. Instead, there are several who have a niche talent that sets them apart.

Liberty’s Malik Willis has great athleticism and blazing speed, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral can make plays on the move, North Carolina’s Sam Howell can let it fly and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is a showstopper who can rip deep throws while mixing in big plays with his legs.

With no clear top option, it becomes a polarizing debate for a team like the Lions, who have a signal caller in place but no set foundation for the future.

During his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell spoke on what the team would look for in a potentially draftable quarterback.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL, there has been a growing emphasis on quarterbacks with mobility.

Though the Lions didn’t show much when it comes to designed quarterback runs, Campbell said that could change with the right fit.

“I think it’s about finding the best player,” Campbell said. “For us, that’s kind of been what I’m all about, what we’re all about. So if the right player is sitting there, I’m not worried about scheme. I mean if we love a guy and you get him, and he’s gonna be your starter, then we’ll build it around him. We’ll do what he does best. We’ll change the whole damn thing if we have to, so I’m not worried about that, but it is about finding the right guy that you really believe in.

Campbell continued, “Like if you believe in him and you think he can grow and you think he can develop, and he’s smart and he’s got moxie and he can command a huddle and he can do a lot of different jobs, that’s awesome. But if the guy’s not able to think or you can only put a very small amount on him and he doesn’t have the ability to grow, it doesn’t matter if you’re mobile or not, you still have to be able to function an offense and have a commanding presence with those guys, I just believe that.”

If the organization does indeed commit to Goff, it could still potentially draft a backup. Both of Detroit’s 2021 backups are free agents, with Tim Boyle set to be an unrestricted free agent while David Blough would be restricted.

So, what is Campbell looking for in a backup?

“When you start talking about a backup, especially at that position, you’re thinking, ‘Hey man, something happens, get us through the rest of the game, another game or two,’” Campbell said. “So two or three games max is kind of what you’re thinking. So I don’t think anyone thinks, you don’t want to think that way, like, ‘Hey, alright, we’ve got a backup that way if we lose a guy for 16 games.’ And so I think you’re looking for a guy at that position that can move the offense. More than anything, he’s not gonna do anything to hurt this team, hurt your offense, and he can function and he’s gonna get you into the right play with run checks, things of that nature, and knowing that we’re not gonna have to put everything on him to win a game. We just want to make sure that this guy can move it, can move the ball, can move his offense, and I think that’s what you’re looking for. No more, no less.”

Furthermore, Campbell had the chance to work up close with Willis, Howell and Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe at the Senior Bowl. He evaluated the class of quarterbacks during his media session.

“They’re football players, that’s what they are,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of guys, I think, that can do, well they all have different skill sets. There again, we’re early in this process. So, the Combine is part of it, we interviewed a couple last night. We’ll continue to interview, we’ll have some Zooms, we may bring them in on a visit. So there’s still a lot of this left, but I know there’s guys in here that can play football.”

The Lions are slated to have nine picks in the upcoming draft. Though it doesn’t appear likely that the organization will select a quarterback with its first pick, anything after that seems to be fair game.

One thing is for sure: Campbell isn’t worried about the mobility factor. If he likes a player, he will build the offense around them.