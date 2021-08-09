Detroit Lions Starters Will Play One Quarter in Preseason Opener

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell explains how the team will prepare ahead of their preseason opener at Ford Field.

With the NFL preseason shortened from four games to three, NFL coaches are evaluating how to best use their players throughout the season.

In the case of the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell said his starters will play a quarter in Friday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

“We talked about it yesterday as a staff and we felt like they need to play,” Campbell said. “So, we’re looking at about a quarter this first preseason game against Buffalo.”

The Lions are breaking in a new quarterback in Jared Goff, along with a slew of new players at skill positions such as wide receivers Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jamaal Williams.

Defensively, the Lions have new players such as linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackles Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike competing for starting reps. By allowing the starters to play a quarter, fans will get to see an extended early look at players such as Tracy Walker and Jamie Collins.

Walker will be interesting to watch, as he is transitioning back to free safety.

Romeo Okwara will also be in a somewhat new role, as he slides to outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s new, odd-front system.

Additionally, Penei Sewell will be making his debut. The prize of the 2021 NFL Draft is slated to get first team reps during the game.

“We’re just gonna take it as it is right now,” Campbell said. “Instead of worrying too much about where we’re at for Indianapolis, for that preseason three, let’s just take it as it comes. Get these guys to where they’re playing together in game-like situations. We’re calling it as coaches, we’re going through the whole mechanics of all of it.”

The Lions will take on the Bills at home, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Notes

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar is still not available to practice. The veteran has remained in contact with the team, as he is still dealing with a "personal" issue.

Campbell expressed that he did not have the opportunity to take in the Hall of Fame induction speech of wideout Calvin Johnson.

"I was here grinding," Campbell told reporters prior to Monday's practice.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER