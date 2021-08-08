Dan Campbell: 'I've Never Seen Anybody Like' Calvin Johnson

On Sunday evening, Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson will deliver his induction speech in front of friends, family members, coaches, teammates and members of the Detroit Lions' front office.

Despite the unfortunate rift that has widened over the years between Johnson and the organization, the star wideout's success demonstrated over the course of his nine-year career cannot be questioned.

Over nine seasons -- all of which were played with the Lions -- Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Johnson was a six-time Pro Bowler, and was named to four All-Pro teams.

Despite small whispers that he did not deserve to be enshrined the first year of his eligibility, he became just the seventh receiver to be enshrined on the first ballot.

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who played briefly with Johnson, recently shared with reporters what he believed made the wideout special.

“You never truly know where somebody’s going to be 10 years from that point. We all know that. But, I know this -- I’ve never seen anybody like him," Campbell said. "I’ve never been around anybody like him that had the size, length, speed, ability to adjust to the football, flexibility, was hungry and just went to work like him. He had it all. He checked every box. He was just unbelievable."

Campbell commented further, "He just was a team guy, and I just think he was great. If there was ever a dude that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s him. Those type of players, because those players to me -- the production, it speaks for itself. All those guys, to be able to do what they’re doing to be good enough to go to the Hall of Fame, it’s well deserved. There’s a special place in my heart for guys that are team guys, that just put in the work, day in and day out. And, they have ultra ability, which is what Calvin had. So, I’m proud of that guy. I’m happy for him, and I know Detroit is proud of him, too. They should be. To be able to know that man was a Detroit Lion and that’ll be there forever, you can’t take that away, because that’s what he was and that’s what he is. That’s the jersey that goes up in the Hall of Fame.”