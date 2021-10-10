Dan Campbell Wipes Away Tears Following Loss to Vikings

Head coach Dan Campbell became emotional following the Detroit Lions 19-17 loss to the Vikings.

The Detroit Lions were unfortunately on the wrong side of another late-game field goal that cost them an opportunity to win a football game.

After Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who has taken over at linebacker for Jamie Collins, punched the football loose from Bears running back Alexander Mattison, Detroit's defense recovered the football.

The late turnover provided Detroit an opportunity to take the lead late in the game, as running back D'Andre Swift found his way into the end zone.

Following the game, Campbell expressed his 'heartbreak' over the loss, expressing that he wanted the victory for the roster, who have continued to perform for him, despite a losing record to start the season.

"It's tough. When you see your players give all that they have, and you lost that way, it's tough. You don't want that for them, Campbell said fighting back tears and eventually breaking down. "We'll be better for it. There again, credit Minnesota. We made the one mistake that cost us. Ultimately, we didn't do enough to win."

Decision to go for two point conversion

Speaking on the decision to go for two after his team took a 19-16 lead late in the game, Campbell commented, "I wanted to win that game. And I wanted to finish it out. I felt the best way to win that game was to go for it, to go for the two point and be done with it. I trusted our guys."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER