D'Andre Swift Has 'Earned' Opportunity to Start

Detroit Lions offense will be looking to increase the workload of second-year running back D'Andre Swift.

Though running back D’Andre Swift has been a big part of the Detroit Lions’ offense in the first three games of the 2021 season, he has not been the starter at running back in any.

Moving forward, however, head coach Dan Campbell said Swift has earned the opportunity to be the first on the field. That opportunity to start could come as soon as Sunday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears.

“He could certainly be out there first play,” Campbell said. “He’s done enough to earn that.”

As for why he hasn’t been out there to start the last three games, Campbell said the decision was about making sure he was managed correctly. Swift did not play in the preseason and was dealing with an injury during training camp.

“I think it was more of a, 'Hey, let’s see where he’s at.' He’s coming off his injuries, we’ve got to use him the right ways, be careful," Campbell said. "Let Jamal (Williams) start. Jamal’s been here the full time, but I certainly think you’re gonna see a lot more Swift.”

So far this season, Swift has 33 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 23 passes for 166 yards and a score. The decision to not start him hasn’t done too much to his projected workload.

“When things like that come up, we try to address them,” Campbell said. “Like, hey look, this doesn’t mean you’re not our starter or you’re not one of our starters. I’d argue that Jamal and Swift are both our starters.”

Compensating for opponents doubling T.J. Hockenson

After a dynamite start to the season, Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson often faced double coverage in the week three loss to the Ravens. In the loss, he had just two catches for 10 yards.

Going forward, Campbell understands this is something his team may see often when it comes to the emerging star tight end. He said the offense needs to find other, creative ways to get him the ball.

“I think that’s on us as a staff,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to be more creative in how we try to get him the ball. We just, we’re gonna have to move him a little bit more and shift him and try to hide him if we can, or at least give him some access.”

Should Hockenson still not be able to get open, Campbell and Co. will count on the other options in the passing game to provide the offense with big plays.

“Even after all that, if (the opponent) is still willing to (take away Hockenson), the second read has to be someone we think can win,” Campbell said. “He’s gotta be able to win for us.”

Jon Dykema helping advise in late situations

After the most controversial ending in Campbell’s short era as head coach, he spent Monday reevaluating some of the decision made late in the game. Helping him do this is Jon Dykema, who is listed as the Lions’ director of football compliance and lead football counsel.

Dykema is in his 11th season with the Lions, having held this role for five seasons. In the past, he’s also held the title of staff counsel (2011-14) and general counsel (2015).

Now, part of Dykema’s role is to provide insight and track Campbell’s coaching decisions.

“I just think it’s good,” Campbell said. “He’s up in the booth. To have him, he can hear what we’re saying. He doesn’t necessarily have input, per se, during the game, but to have him be able to write everything up and go through the flow of the game and then give me kind of a whole update on it, it helps me for next time.”

Campbell said Dykema was straightforward about the decisions made late in the loss to the Ravens.

“It’s good for me to see,” Campbell said. “And I do, I go back over (the decisions) and there again, I come out of this game and I don’t do anything different.”