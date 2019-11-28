David Blough to Make First Start Thursday Against Bears

It has been officially announced that the third-string quarterback on the Lions roster is making his first career start.

David Blough was undrafted out of Purdue and was traded to Detroit from the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason. He has never played a down of NFL football during a regular season game.

Jeff Driskel was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on the latest injury report, but will still serve as the backup.

In case of emergency, tight end Logan Thomas will serve as the emergency quarterback.

During Tuesday's media session with reporters, Matt Patricia addressed the quarterback situation and how much Blough has actually prepared.

"Yeah, absolutely. We’ve actually done that with David before too. We’ve put him in certain situations. We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we’re out there," Patricia said. "We’ll have competitive periods against offense versus defense, along with our preparation periods that we use each week. We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with too.”

Patricia was asked specifically about what quarterback would be used in an emergency situation.

He replied, "We have a couple emergencies out there just in case. We always do that anyway. Just when you activate only two for the game, just in general, you make sure that you always kind of have a third in mind from that standpoint. Sometimes it’s running back positions, tight end position. Obviously Logan with his background, is a pretty good possibility in there too from that standpoint. But really you do that on game days just in general in case something happens.”