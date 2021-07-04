Why Detroit City FC Are Best Sports Team in Michigan
On Saturday night, the best team in the State of Michigan did not play at Comerica Park.
Instead, in front of an enthusiastic, passionate and loyal crowd at Keyworth Stadium, Detroit City Football Club won the National Independent Soccer Association Championship.
DCFC defeated the Los Angeles Force 1-0, as the opposition gave up an own goal.
As the club has grown in stature, the following locally has become almost rabid in nature.
An evening at Keyworth Stadium is never a disappointment, as the atmosphere and experience rivals and oftentimes exceeds the game-day experience of the professional teams in town.
According to the club website, "Founded in 2012, Detroit City FC has established itself as one of the most talked about soccer teams in North America. Our club motto, Passion for Our City, Passion for the Game, evokes the three ideas the grassroots organization was built upon: to satisfy the demand for soccer in downtown Detroit, represent the city in a positive light, and build community through “the beautiful game."
While there is constant clamoring for more coverage of the club, the efforts of the club have not gone unnoticed.
Neal Ruhl, the voice of DCFC, commented on social media, "Most digitally engaged fan base in the city…there are more people watching a Detroit City match across all platforms than a lot of pro sports teams…the English premier league (no teams in USA) gets more viewers in America than the NHL."
The grassroots efforts have been wildly successful, and with each dominant victory and performance, the club will steadily earn mainstream coverage.
For the time being, I am going to sit back and enjoy the feel good story of Detroit sports.
The next men's game takes place on July 14 against FC Buffalo at Keyworth Stadium.
