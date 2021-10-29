Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions' offense is hoping to replicate the success of the Las Vegas Raiders against the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recall, quarterback Derek Carr went 31-of-34 for 323 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 33-22 victory last weekend.

For Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, getting his wideouts more targets is not the primary concern.

Lynn is hoping that the emphasis on pushing the ball down the field pays off this Sunday.

“Everyone has a job to do and we know some routes are decoy routes, but they also alert. You never know where this ball is going to go throughout a game," Lynn said. "Our receivers, they’ve done a good job for the most part of staying alive, staying ready. I don’t think we have that problem keeping everyone else involved. It’s just trying to push the ball down the field a little bit, is what I'd like to do a little bit more. That’s something that we’re -- that’s an emphasis that we’re working on, and we’ll see what happens.”

On Friday, cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker returned to practice after not participating on Thursday.

All members of the 53-man roster were reportedly accounted for during the portion that was open to the media.

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Friday Injury Report

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable

Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable

Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Questionable

AJ Parker (Neck) Questionable

Jerry Jacobs (Illness) Questionable

