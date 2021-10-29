Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

Lions' Week 8 2021 Friday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions' offense is hoping to replicate the success of the Las Vegas Raiders against the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Recall, quarterback Derek Carr went 31-of-34 for 323 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 33-22 victory last weekend.
For Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, getting his wideouts more targets is not the primary concern.
Lynn is hoping that the emphasis on pushing the ball down the field pays off this Sunday.
“Everyone has a job to do and we know some routes are decoy routes, but they also alert. You never know where this ball is going to go throughout a game," Lynn said. "Our receivers, they’ve done a good job for the most part of staying alive, staying ready. I don’t think we have that problem keeping everyone else involved. It’s just trying to push the ball down the field a little bit, is what I'd like to do a little bit more. That’s something that we’re -- that’s an emphasis that we’re working on, and we’ll see what happens.”
On Friday, cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker returned to practice after not participating on Thursday.
All members of the 53-man roster were reportedly accounted for during the portion that was open to the media.
Recommended Lions Articles
Role of Don Muhlbach Explained by Dan Campbell
Don Muhlbach has carved out a role with the Detroit Lions organization since retiring from football.
3 Players Lions Could Deal at NFL Trade Deadline
Will the Detroit Lions be sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches?
Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'
Chris Spielman believes in Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit Lions' Week 8 Friday Injury Report
Limited practice (LP)
- D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable
- Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable
- Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Questionable
- AJ Parker (Neck) Questionable
- Jerry Jacobs (Illness) Questionable
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.