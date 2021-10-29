Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Lions' Week 8 2021 Friday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 8 injury report released Friday.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions' offense is hoping to replicate the success of the Las Vegas Raiders against the defense of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

    Recall, quarterback Derek Carr went 31-of-34 for 323 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 33-22 victory last weekend. 

    For Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, getting his wideouts more targets is not the primary concern. 

    Lynn is hoping that the emphasis on pushing the ball down the field pays off this Sunday. 

    “Everyone has a job to do and we know some routes are decoy routes, but they also alert. You never know where this ball is going to go throughout a game," Lynn said. "Our receivers, they’ve done a good job for the most part of staying alive, staying ready. I don’t think we have that problem keeping everyone else involved. It’s just trying to push the ball down the field a little bit, is what I'd like to do a little bit more. That’s something that we’re -- that’s an emphasis that we’re working on, and we’ll see what happens.”

    On Friday, cornerbacks Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker returned to practice after not participating on Thursday. 

    All members of the 53-man roster were reportedly accounted for during the portion that was open to the media. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    muhlbach5

    Role of Don Muhlbach Explained by Dan Campbell

    Don Muhlbach has carved out a role with the Detroit Lions organization since retiring from football.

    walker5

    3 Players Lions Could Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

    Will the Detroit Lions be sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches?

    campbell5

    Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

    Chris Spielman believes in Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

    Detroit Lions' Week 8 Friday Injury Report

    Limited practice (LP)

    • D'Andre Swift (Groin) Questionable 
    • Trey Flowers (Knee) Questionable 
    • Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Questionable 
    • AJ Parker (Neck) Questionable 
    • Jerry Jacobs (Illness) Questionable 

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    williams5
    News

    Lions' Friday Injury Report: 5 Players Questionable

    34 seconds ago
    muhlbach5
    News

    Role of Don Muhlbach Explained by Dan Campbell

    6 minutes ago
    walker5
    News

    3 Players Lions Could Deal at NFL Trade Deadline

    2 hours ago
    campbell5
    News

    Chris Spielman Believes Dan Campbell Will Have 'Sustained Success'

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17022875_168388382_lowres
    News

    Why the Lions Need to Worry about Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

    8 hours ago
    rodgers5
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Becomes Instant Meme on Thursday Night Football

    2 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Lions' Thursday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Limited

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17023374_168388382_lowres_adobespark
    News

    Look: Lions' Dave Fipp Shares Homebrew Recipe

    Oct 28, 2021