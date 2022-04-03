Chirco: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions address the defense with their early selections in this latest mock draft.

With less than a month to go until the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), mock draft season is in full bloom.

With that said, it's time for another mock draft at SI All Lions -- this time of the seven-round variety.

Here are my predictions now for who Brad Holmes and the Lions will take with their nine total selections.

First round, No. 2 overall: Georgia DL Travon Walker

Over the course of the last week, Walker has been the most popular pick by draft pundits at No. 2 overall.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson appears to be going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux seems to have slid down draft boards a bit.

Additionally, I don't think the Lions will reach for either Liberty quarterback Malik Willis or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 2.

That's why the uber-talented and freakishly athletic Walker is my pick here.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

First round, No. 32 overall: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

The Lions upgrade their linebacking corps with this pick here.

Dean profiles to be a three-down, high-impact linebacker at the next level. Thus, he's just what the doctor ordered for Holmes & Co.

If he's available, I don't think Detroit can afford to pass him up at No. 32 overall.

Second round, No. 34 overall: Alabama WR John Metchie III

Sure, there's other receivers I'd rather have the Lions draft here (i.e. USC's Drake London, Alabama's Jameson Williams and Georgia's George Pickens).

However, at this point in the draft, I think there's a strong likelihood they're all off the board.

Enter the very capable Metchie, who, just like the names above, would provide an immediate boost to Detroit's receiving corps.

Based on need and players likely to be available at the top of the second round, the Alabama product is my selection here.

Third round, No. 66 overall: Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant

Sure, Bryant is no Ahmad Gardner, Bryant's former Bearcats teammate and the prospect largely believed to be the best cornerback in this year's draft class.

Yet, there's no doubt that Bryant has the potential to be an impact corner at the next level.

And, at this point in the draft, there's a chance the Cincinnati product could be the best corner left on the board. He'd be a nice value pick for the cornerback-needy Lions here.

Third round, No. 97 overall: Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah

During his time at Oklahoma, Asamoah showcased the knack for being a run-stuffing linebacker. He has the ability to go from sideline to sideline, and he brings great closing speed to ball-carriers.

At this spot in the draft, Asamoah is the prototypical player to target to help Detroit's run-stopping efforts.

Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports

Fifth round, No. 177 overall: Tennessee OL Cade Mays

Although one of the Lions' roster strengths is along the offensive line, it wouldn't hurt the organization to add a depth piece at this point in the draft.

Mays would be just that, with the versatility he brings to the O-line. He lined up at four different positions on the line during his time at both Georgia and Tennessee.

This type of positional fluidity would be an asset to Detroit. He'd be a nice find for the team's front office here.

Sixth round, No. 181 overall: Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford

As a likely mid-to-late-round draft pick, Hansford is an intriguing prospect.

As a former wide receiver, he offers a high degree of athleticism that should excite NFL scouts, including those employed by the Lions.

If I'm Holmes & Co., I'm taking a serious look at the Texas A&M product here.

Sixth round, No. 217 overall: Georgia RB Zamir White

Detroit adds to its collection of Georgia draft picks here.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back ran an impressive 4.40-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL combine.

The physical, bruising runner profiles to be a No. 2 RB at the next level, and would be a nice value selection by the Lions at this spot.

Seventh round, No. 234 overall: Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle

Detroit adds another receiver to round out this year's draft.

Standing in at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Fryfogle is a big-bodied wideout who does well in tight coverage by using his size to his advantage.

Although not a great route runner or separation creator, he'd be a nice late-round find by the Lions' front office.