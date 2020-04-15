AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft with Trades

Dakota Brecht

With the 2020 NFL Draft a week away, it’s time to dive into yet another mock draft and see what Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. could do come draft day.

In this mock draft, the Lions trade their coveted No. 3 overall selection to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami gets a little jumpy come draft day, and overpays the Lions to move up and grab their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s what the Lions do with their newly acquired draft capital:

First round (No. 5 overall via Miami Dolphins)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Okudah is nearly the consensus pick for the Lions -- and whether they pick at No. 3 overall or at No. 5 overall.

Arguably the best corner in the draft, Okudah will fill one of the biggest holes in the Lions’ defense.

He’s a potential Pro Bowl defensive back that will hopefully become a household name for the Lions.

First round (No. 26 overall via Dolphins) 

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia’s defense struggled to force much, if any pressure, on opposing quarterbacks in 2019.

Epenesa provides some incredible instincts from the EDGE position, and he had a great junior season with Iowa (49 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games).

With a little work, Epenesa could become an above average EDGE rusher in the NFL.

Second round (No. 35 overall)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Taylor arguably put together one of the best running back stat lines in college football history -- three straight seasons with 2,000-plus rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns.

Taylor has the potential to be a star running back in the NFL, and the Lions would be lucky to grab him at No. 35 overall.

Third round (No. 67 overall)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

With the departure of Damon Harrison, the Lions are in need of a run stopper in the middle of the defensive line.

They recently signed Danny Shelton to a two-year deal, but Davis could be the answer for the future.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Alabama prospect has the potential to be a menacing force, and could provide some much-needed run-stopping help for the Lions in 2020.

Third round (No. 85 overall via Philadelphia Eagles)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Another major need for the Lions is at the offensive tackle position.

Wanogho was a latecomer to the football world. 

However, even with a lack of experience, he brings undeniable physical attributes and strength, and would help shore up the Lions’ offensive line in 2020.

Fourth round (No. 109 overall) 

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Hightower provides great length and speed at the receiver position, and could make an immediate impact in the special teams game as well.

The Boise State product -- a second-team Mountain West selection in 2019 -- ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and could be a nice deep threat for Matthew Stafford in 2020.

Fifth round (No. 149 overall)

Evan Weaver, ILB, California

Weaver was a tackling machine at Cal, and led all of college football with 181 tackles a season ago.

His stat line at the combine may send some teams looking the other way. 

But, Weaver has all of the necessary intangibles, and brings a toughness to the position that could earn him some playing time in Patricia’s defense.

Fifth round (No. 166 overall via Philadelphia)

Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan

Hudson played in the “Viper” position as part of Michigan’s defense, and put up solid numbers during his college career.

The three-time All-Big Ten honoree can play multiple positions, and could be a huge asset for Patricia's defense in 2020.

Sixth round (No. 182 overall)

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

As a result of selecting T.J. Hockenson in the first round of the 2019 draft and signing Jesse James last offseason, the tight end position is not a major need for the Lions.

However, if Asiasi falls to the sixth round, the Lions could take him to shore up the backup position.

Asiasi has deceptive speed, and could be another play-making weapon for Stafford.

Seventh round (No. 235 overall from Eagles via New England Patriots)

Braden Mann, P, Texas Tech

Mann, arguably the best punter in this year's draft, would fill a major hole for the Lions in 2020.

With former Detroit punter Sam Martin having moved onto the Denver Broncos in free agency, the position is now wide open.

Mann averaged 47.1 yards per punt during his senior season, and has the skills to develop into an above average NFL punter.

Related 

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Better than Darius Slay in 2020

Detroit Lions Draft CB Shaquill Griffin in 2017 Draft Do-Over

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Running Back Possibilities for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at some running back possibilities for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Why WR Chase Claypool Would Make Detroit Lions Offense Unstoppable

Wide receiver Chase Claypool impressed many with his performance at the NFL combine. Read why he should be targeted by the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Bold Predictions for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco provides his three bold predictions for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Nylionpride

3 Reasons Lions Have Failed Matthew Stafford

Our Dakota Brecht provides three reasons for why the Detroit Lions have failed Matthew Stafford

Dakota Brecht

by

Megatron888

Detroit Lions Draft CB Shaquill Griffin in 2017 Draft Do-Over

Our Dakota Brecht takes a look at what could have been had the Detroit Lions selected cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the 2017 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

Andria m

Potential Successors for Wide Receiver Marvin Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at potential successors for Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Detroit Lions Announce Roster Cuts ahead of NFL Draft

Lions announce roster moves ahead of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

Nylionpride

Draft Analyst Charles Davis Explains Detroit Lions Draft Needs

Find out what Charles Davis of NFL Network thinks the Lions areas of need are ahead of the 2020 NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Fitty-Tucker

3 Reasons Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Better than Darius Slay in 2020

Our Vito Chirco provides three reasons for why Jeff Okudah will be better than former Detroit Lions Cornerback Darius Slay in 2020

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

All Lions: Sleeper Franchise That Could Trade for No. 3 Overall Pick

Our Dakota Brecht takes a look at the latest Detroit Lions news from around the web on Tuesday, April 14

Dakota Brecht

by

Andria m