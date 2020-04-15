With the 2020 NFL Draft a week away, it’s time to dive into yet another mock draft and see what Detroit general manager Bob Quinn & Co. could do come draft day.

In this mock draft, the Lions trade their coveted No. 3 overall selection to the Miami Dolphins.

Miami gets a little jumpy come draft day, and overpays the Lions to move up and grab their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s what the Lions do with their newly acquired draft capital:

First round (No. 5 overall via Miami Dolphins)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Okudah is nearly the consensus pick for the Lions -- and whether they pick at No. 3 overall or at No. 5 overall.

Arguably the best corner in the draft, Okudah will fill one of the biggest holes in the Lions’ defense.

He’s a potential Pro Bowl defensive back that will hopefully become a household name for the Lions.

First round (No. 26 overall via Dolphins)

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia’s defense struggled to force much, if any pressure, on opposing quarterbacks in 2019.

Epenesa provides some incredible instincts from the EDGE position, and he had a great junior season with Iowa (49 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 13 games).

With a little work, Epenesa could become an above average EDGE rusher in the NFL.

Second round (No. 35 overall)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Taylor arguably put together one of the best running back stat lines in college football history -- three straight seasons with 2,000-plus rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns.

Taylor has the potential to be a star running back in the NFL, and the Lions would be lucky to grab him at No. 35 overall.

Third round (No. 67 overall)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

With the departure of Damon Harrison, the Lions are in need of a run stopper in the middle of the defensive line.

They recently signed Danny Shelton to a two-year deal, but Davis could be the answer for the future.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Alabama prospect has the potential to be a menacing force, and could provide some much-needed run-stopping help for the Lions in 2020.

Third round (No. 85 overall via Philadelphia Eagles)

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Another major need for the Lions is at the offensive tackle position.

Wanogho was a latecomer to the football world.

However, even with a lack of experience, he brings undeniable physical attributes and strength, and would help shore up the Lions’ offensive line in 2020.

Fourth round (No. 109 overall)

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

Hightower provides great length and speed at the receiver position, and could make an immediate impact in the special teams game as well.

The Boise State product -- a second-team Mountain West selection in 2019 -- ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and could be a nice deep threat for Matthew Stafford in 2020.

Fifth round (No. 149 overall)

Evan Weaver, ILB, California

Weaver was a tackling machine at Cal, and led all of college football with 181 tackles a season ago.

His stat line at the combine may send some teams looking the other way.

But, Weaver has all of the necessary intangibles, and brings a toughness to the position that could earn him some playing time in Patricia’s defense.

Fifth round (No. 166 overall via Philadelphia)

Khaleke Hudson, S, Michigan

Hudson played in the “Viper” position as part of Michigan’s defense, and put up solid numbers during his college career.

The three-time All-Big Ten honoree can play multiple positions, and could be a huge asset for Patricia's defense in 2020.

Sixth round (No. 182 overall)

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

As a result of selecting T.J. Hockenson in the first round of the 2019 draft and signing Jesse James last offseason, the tight end position is not a major need for the Lions.

However, if Asiasi falls to the sixth round, the Lions could take him to shore up the backup position.

Asiasi has deceptive speed, and could be another play-making weapon for Stafford.

Seventh round (No. 235 overall from Eagles via New England Patriots)

Braden Mann, P, Texas Tech

Mann, arguably the best punter in this year's draft, would fill a major hole for the Lions in 2020.

With former Detroit punter Sam Martin having moved onto the Denver Broncos in free agency, the position is now wide open.

Mann averaged 47.1 yards per punt during his senior season, and has the skills to develop into an above average NFL punter.

