Darrell Bevell Explains Why Lions' Can't Sustain Offense

Against Chicago, third-string quarterback David Blough surprisingly led the Lions on two scoring drives in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the remainder of the game did not bode as well for Detroit's offense.

Chicago trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but went on to defeat Detroit 24-20.

In 2019, the Lions have a top five scoring offense in the first quarter. The same cannot be said quarters two thru four.

On Monday, offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell was asked during a media session why the offense has struggled to sustain success following solid offensive play to start games.

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

"This last game was a great example. We go on our first drive, and we score. We go on our second drive, and we score. Then the next two drives are three-and-outs, really kind of self-inflicted wounds," Bevell said.

Matt Patricia continues to express weekly that penalties are a major factor affecting the team and Bevell concurs.

Bevell added, "We get the first play, we get a false start out after scoring two touchdowns. Just making too many mistakes and things that are hurting ourselves. That’s one of the things that I hit with the guys this morning because it was the first time we had an opportunity to review that."

Drops also came into play against the Bears, as Detroit had four drops and missed out on opportunities to make plays.

"There’s so many opportunities for us to be able to make plays and when we get those opportunities we have to make them. We just haven’t quite got over that hump yet. We had seven penalties as an offense, we had four dropped footballs as an offense. There’s opportunities in there that we have to continue to get better at. We talk about finishing all the time and that’s something we’re not doing well," Bevell said.

Read Next: Grading T.J. Hockenson's Rookie Season