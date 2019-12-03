Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Darrell Bevell Explains Why Lions' Can't Sustain Offense

John Maakaron

Against Chicago, third-string quarterback David Blough surprisingly led the Lions on two scoring drives in the first quarter. 

Unfortunately, the remainder of the game did not bode as well for Detroit's offense. 

Chicago trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, but went on to defeat Detroit 24-20.

In 2019, the Lions have a top five scoring offense in the first quarter. The same cannot be said quarters two thru four. 

On Monday, offensive Coordinator Darrell Bevell was asked during a media session why the offense has struggled to sustain success following solid offensive play to start games. 

USATSI_13722895
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

"This last game was a great example. We go on our first drive, and we score. We go on our second drive, and we score. Then the next two drives are three-and-outs, really kind of self-inflicted wounds," Bevell said. 

Matt Patricia continues to express weekly that penalties are a major factor affecting the team and Bevell concurs. 

Bevell added, "We get the first play, we get a false start out after scoring two touchdowns. Just making too many mistakes and things that are hurting ourselves. That’s one of the things that I hit with the guys this morning because it was the first time we had an opportunity to review that."

Drops also came into play against the Bears, as Detroit had four drops and missed out on opportunities to make plays.

"There’s so many opportunities for us to be able to make plays and when we get those opportunities we have to make them. We just haven’t quite got over that hump yet. We had seven penalties as an offense, we had four dropped footballs as an offense. There’s opportunities in there that we have to continue to get better at. We talk about finishing all the time and that’s something we’re not doing well," Bevell said.

Read Next: Grading T.J. Hockenson's Rookie Season

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

League Sources: Matt Patricia Will Return in 2020

John Maakaron
8 0

Matt Patricia will return next season, per sources

Grading T.J. Hockenson's Rookie Year

Logan Lamorandier
0

Many wanted more production out of the Lions' first-round pick, but Hockenson still managed to put together a decent rookie campaign for a tight end

Rachel Marie Profiles Lions Rookie QB David Blough

rachelmariesports
0

Our Rachel Marie profiles Lions rookie passer David Blough

Video: Trey Flowers Says "You Never Expect to Lose"

John Maakaron
0

Trey Flowers discusses with Detroit media how Matt Patricia is dealing with losing this season

3 Goals for Lions to Accomplish Rest of 2019

Vito Chirco
0

Our Vito Chirco opines about three goals the Lions should aim to accomplish the rest of the way this season

3 Changes Matt Patricia Must Make

Vito Chirco
2 0

Here are three changes Matt Patricia must make as Detroit head man heading into 2020

Bob Quinn Will Regret Not Drafting Ed Oliver

John Maakaron
1 0

Lions missed out on emerging defensive tackle Ed Oliver

Get to Know QB Kyle Sloter

John Maakaron
0

Lions sign quarterback Kyle Sloter from Arizona Cardinal's practice squad

Former Detroit Reporter Says Lions Have Poor Football IQ

John Maakaron
3 0

Tom Leydon says Lions have poor football IQ

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Bears in Week 13 Matchup

John Maakaron
2 0

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Bears-Lions Week 13 contest