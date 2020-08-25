Detroit Lions Training Camp: Day 7 Live Blog

Going into the second week of padded training camp practice, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has made it known that he doesn't want supporters to really get caught up in which players comprise the first-team unit and the second-and-third-team units as well.

Patricia expressed Sunday in a video conference that the coaching staff likes to switch up who is practicing together on a day-to-day basis and that the roster is constantly in competition with each other.

Specifically, many observers have wondered why safety Tracy Walker has been working with the second team recently.

“I wouldn’t get caught up on first team, second team, all that stuff right now," Patricia said.

"We’re trying to practice and do rotations, especially with a very deep safety group. A lot of times, we like to spin the different matchups and the different groups, certainly the packages based on the situations that we’re in. So, maybe we’re running some couple different packages from that aspect of it. But, everybody’s in competition, everybody is pushing through and certainly at the safety position, there’s a lot of communication that takes place there in that group. Sometimes, we like to change up who’s practicing together on different days to work on different communication levels. So, from that aspect of it, it’s a really great group, great room. I think those guys are working really hard. I’m excited for the competition every day," Patricia explained further.

Make sure to pay attention to and to check in with SI All Lions, as the daily news is analyzed and discussed throughout training camp.