Did the Lions Make a Mistake Not Acquiring Everson Griffen?

On Wednesday, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen signed a one-year contract agreement worth $6-million with the Dallas Cowboys.

In Griffen's 10-year career, he has accumulated 74.5 sacks.

Not to mention, the 32-year old pass rusher has been a thorn in the Detroit Lions side for a long time.

Considering the Lions had one of the worst pass rushes in the NFL a season ago, many fans wanted general manager Bob Quinn to pursue the veteran defensive end.

Obviously, that plan never came to fruition.

So, did the Lions make a mistake by not going after the Pro Bowler?

First, Griffen's one-year price tag was quite affordable. Who knows if Griffen would have been willing to sign the same deal in Detroit though.

Griffen may not be in his prime any longer, but he still can get to the passer effectively.

Also, Detroit would have still had plenty of cap space. It doesn't make a lot of sense as to why Quinn isn't utilizing more of the cap on one of the team's biggest flaws.

Important to note, with the salary cap decreasing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's a frugal option to carry as much money over into next season.

However, this is clearly a win-now season for both head coach Matt Patricia and Quinn.

As far as a scheme fit, this is where things get dicey. It makes it a little more understandable as to why the Lions passed. Make no mistake, it never hurts to have as much pass-rushing talent as possible.

Griffen is a down defensive end in the Lions defense. The Lions don't run a 4-3 defense with two defensive ends.

Just last offseason, Quinn handed Trey Flowers a very lucrative long-term deal -- at the same position as Griffen.

Yes, Flowers can move inside to defensive tackle on occasion and both Griffen and Flowers could be on the field at the same time. In saying this, it may not be worth it to spend so much money at one position alone. Again, at only $6-million for Griffen's services, his contract isn't exactly breaking the bank nor is it a long term risk.

There are still a few players on the open market who could help the Lions pass rush. Maybe Quinn has something else up his sleeve.

Currently, the Lions have Flowers, some unproven talent, and a few linebackers that can play on the edge. It sure doesn't feel like they are set up to greatly improve in terms of rushing the quarterback.

If the 2020 season is anything like 2019 and Patricia can't manufacture pressure, not going after a player of Griffen's caliber would prove to be quite the bad look.