Lions' Offensive Starters Play Two Series, Lose Preseason Opener, 16-15

Without a handful of starters, the Detroit Lions lost their preseason opener, 16-15, against the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions were without running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson in their 2021 preseason debut at Ford Field.

The late-arriving crowd were finally able to witness their hometown team in action, as the global pandemic created havoc for fans last year.

After the Lions won the coin toss and went three-and-out, the Bills opened the scoring on their first offensive drive, with kicker Tyler Bass nailing a field goal from 50 yards out.

In what will surely please new Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff, the Lions' offense engineered an 18-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in a 28-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

After Goff was nearly picked off on his first pass of the game, Detroit's new signal-caller completed seven consecutive passes, before throwing an incomplete pass into the end zone, which was intended for Tyrell Williams.

Detroit's second offensive drive of the preseason took nearly 10 minutes off the clock.

For Goff and the rest of the offensive starters, their night was done after one quarter of play and two offensive drives. Goff finished 7-of-9 for 56 yards (92.6 passer rating).

The first touchdown drive of the game occurred late in the second quarter, as backup quarterback Davis Webb tossed a touchdown pass to a wide open David Singletary to cap off a 15-play, 83-yard drive.

The Bills took a halftime lead of 13-3 into the locker room.

Early in the third quarter, Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle appeared to suffer a left leg injury, while throwing an interception.

A roughing the passer call negated the interception, and Boyle returned without missing a snap.

Throughout the entire second half, Boyle was pressured and hit often, but he remained in the game until the fourth quarter.

Late in the third quarter, Boyle led the offense on a 16-play, 80-yard drive, which included a fourth-down run of 20 yards by running back Dedrick Mills. The offense settled for another Bullock field goal -- this time from 27 yards out.

Boyle exited with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and finished 8-of-15 for 38 yards.

The crowd finally had its moment to cheer when running back Craig Reynolds, who signed with the team on Friday, rushed 24 yards for the Lions' first touchdown of the preseason. Detroit could not convert the two-point conversion attempt, as Blough's pass to Sage Surratt was broken up.

Blough was able to lead his team late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 35-yard pass to undrafted free-agent wide receiver Javon McKinley. Bullock recorded his third field goal of the game, a 28-yard made kick that gave the Lions the 15-13 lead.

Quarterback Jacob Fromm, the Bills' 2021 fifth-round draft pick, was able to successfully orchestrate a comeback late in the fourth quarter.

The ex-Georgia Bulldogs quarterback found wideout Marquez Stevenson on a 42-yard gain on fourth down, with less than two minutes remaining. Bills kicker Tyler Bass proceeded to make the game-winning, 44-yard field goal in the contest, providing Buffalo with the 16-15 win.

The Lions (0-1) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next Saturday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m., from Heinz Field.

Rookie report

Penei Sewell was beaten early by defensive end Gregory Rousseau, the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which resulted in a sack.

Otherwise, Sewell stood his ground, and gave Goff some passing windows to find open receivers.

Rookies Amon-Ra St. Brown and Derrick Barnes were able to make their presence known. The rookie wideout in Brown finished with two receptions for 12 yards.

Barnes, meanwhile, demonstrated closing speed and a strong tackling ability early in the second half. His blitz on third down disrupted the Bills' offense, and aided Detroit's defense in getting off the field.

Availability

In warmups prior to the game, there were no signs of Levi Onwuzurike, Da'Shawn Hand, John Penisini or Corn Elder on the defensive side of the football.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Breshad Perriman was dressed, but did not participate in warmups. Hockenson also suited up, but did not see any game action.

Wideouts Quintez Cephus, Damion Ratley and Chad Hansen were also not available.