Detroit Lions Reach 90-Man Roster Limit After 2025 NFL Draft
NFL rosters in the offseason are comprised of 90 players.
After the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions signed 10 undrafted free agents, filling up their roster total. Detroit added seven prospects in the draft and will continue their offseason workout program.
Head coach Dan Campbell led the team to a15-2 record last season and now look to take strides forward in the postseason this upcoming season.
Here is a list of players currently on the Lions' 2025 roster.
Undrafted Free Agents (10)
RB Anthony Tyus, Ohio
RB Kye Robichaux, Boston College
TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss
WR Jackson Meeks, Syracuse
WR Jakobie Keeney-James, UMass
OL Mason Miller, North Dakota State
OL Leif Fautanu, Arizona State
EDGE Keith Cooper Jr., Houston
CB Gavin Holmes, Texas
S Ian Kennelly, Grand Valley State
2025 Draft Class (7)
DT Tyleik Williams
OL Tate Rutledge
WR Isaac TeSlaa
OL Miles Frazier
EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
S Dan Jackson
WR Dominic Lovett
Remaining Lions roster (73)
Myles Adams, Mitchell Agude, Kyle Allen, Alex Anzalone, Terrion Arnold, Kayode Awosika, Derrick Barnes, Jake Bates, Abraham Beauplan, Ronnie Bell, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell, Marcus Davenport, Taylor Decker, Khalil Dorsey, Kingsley Eguakun, Jack Fox, Jahmyr Gibbs, DaRon Gilbert, Graham Glasgow, Jared Goff, Antoine Green, Eric Hallett, Hogan Hatten, Hendon Hooker, Aidan Hutchinson, Jamarco Jones, Kerby Joseph, Tom Kennedy, Sam LaPorta, Roy Lopez, Nate Lynn, Avonte Maddox, Christian Mahogany, Giovanni Manu, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, David Montgomery, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Netane Muti, Michael Niese, Morice Norris, Trevor Nowaske, Pat O'Connor, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Tim Patrick, Anthony Pittman, Frank Ragnow, Ennis Rakestraw, Kalif Raymond, DJ Reader, D.J. Reed, Craig Reynolds, Amik Robertson, Malcolm Rodriguez, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Chris Smith, Colby Sorsdal, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Loren Strickland, Grant Stuard, Stantley Thomas Oliver, Ezekiel Turner, Isaac Ukwu, Sione Vaki, Jameson Williams, Mekhi Wingo, Brock Wright, Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Yeboah, Shane Zylstra