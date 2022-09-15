Skip to main content

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 2 injury report released Thursday.

The Detroit Lions are looking to build off of their solid performance in Week 1 of the regular season. 

Running back D'Andre Swift, who expressed he rolled his ankle in the first half of the season opener, was not spotted at the portion of practice that was open to reporters on Thursday. 

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained to reporters this week, "He certainly had a hot start for us we'd like to continue to build on. We have a vision for how we want to use him. We might not want to share that publicly right now, but no, he's certainly a big part of our offense."

Detroit's rushing attack was solid in front of the home fans, but the passing game still has to go back to the drawing board, after an inconsistent performance agains the Philadelphia Eagles. 

While Swift does not have any concerns about his ankle impacting his availability against Washington, the team is slightly banged up along the offensive line. 

On Thursday, Michael Brockers and Taylor Decker returned to practice, while Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow were non-participants. 

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

  • D'Andre Swift -- Ankle (NP)
  • Frank Ragnow -- Groin/Foot (NP)
  • Jonah Jackson -- Finger (NP)
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Hamstring (LP)
  • Michael Brockers -- Knee (LP)
  • Taylor Decker -- Calf (LP)
  • Amani Oruwariye -- Back (LP) 
  • Julian Okwara -- Hamstring (FP) 

