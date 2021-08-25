Inside Allen Park: Tensions Boil Over as Team Brawls at Practice

The Detroit Lions started training camp with a skirmish and they ended the training camp portion open to the media with a team brawl that involved nearly everyone at practice.

Earlier in the practice, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant implored his defense to significantly increase the passion level after the defensive backs stood tall on a 'must-have' two point conversion play.

Quarterback Jared Goff's intended target was wideout Geronimo Allison, and once the defense walked off the field calmly, Pleasant was observed challenging his secondary to show some passion and emotion after a successful pass defensed.

After the defense was trash talking following several reps, tensions boiled over and the entire team brawled near the end of practice.

Fullback Jason Cabinda shadow boxed afterwards when the offense and defense were separated following the intense skirmish.

"Been a part of it as a coach and a player. Things flare up out there," running backs coach Duce Staley commented after practice. "This is a very competitive sport. It's violent conditions that go on out there between the lines. So, there's going to be some attitudes out there. Sometimes, you're going to see some fights."

General observations of Wednesday's practice