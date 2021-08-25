Inside Allen Park: Tensions Boil Over as Team Brawls at Practice
The Detroit Lions started training camp with a skirmish and they ended the training camp portion open to the media with a team brawl that involved nearly everyone at practice.
Earlier in the practice, defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant implored his defense to significantly increase the passion level after the defensive backs stood tall on a 'must-have' two point conversion play.
Quarterback Jared Goff's intended target was wideout Geronimo Allison, and once the defense walked off the field calmly, Pleasant was observed challenging his secondary to show some passion and emotion after a successful pass defensed.
After the defense was trash talking following several reps, tensions boiled over and the entire team brawled near the end of practice.
Fullback Jason Cabinda shadow boxed afterwards when the offense and defense were separated following the intense skirmish.
"Been a part of it as a coach and a player. Things flare up out there," running backs coach Duce Staley commented after practice. "This is a very competitive sport. It's violent conditions that go on out there between the lines. So, there's going to be some attitudes out there. Sometimes, you're going to see some fights."
General observations of Wednesday's practice
- Cornerback Jeff Okudah returned to practice on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday.
- Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Da'Shawn Hand were the only players not participating fully in team activities.
- Wide receiver Quintez Cephus made his presence felt, as he secured several receptions at practice. Following a touchdown grab from backup quarterback David Blough, Cephus dunked the football through the uprights.
- Running back Jamaal Williams had an uncharacteristic drop at practice.
- Wideout Kalif Raymond continues to earn targets from Goff. Raymond secured a touchdown grab during red zone drills and was successful on a deep ball, beating safety Jalen Elliott. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said following practice that Raymond has earned increased targets in his offense.
- Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin intercepted a pass from Goff and cornerback A.J. Parker intercepted a Tim Boyle pass at practice.
- Outside of T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells, neither Alize Mack nor Brock Wright did much to distinguish themselves at practice on Wednesday.
- Tom Kennedy continues to earn reps and targets, as he was targeted several times and is a staple during special teams and return drills.
- Rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was beaten by Kalif Raymond and was implored by Pleasant to 'finish' despite being beaten at practice.
- Zane Gonzalez did not miss from distance at practice, while Randy Bullock missed in the second round of field goal attempts. Both kickers were successful on their first two field goal tries on Wednesday.