Lions Would Fall Heavily in Draft if they Defeat Bucs

Logan Lamorandier

The Detroit Lions sit at 3-9-1 and are currently fifth in the NFL Draft order. 

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, there is a lot on the line in terms of where the team's final draft position will land.

At this point in time, the Lions are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, can't finish better than last in the division and key players are dropping like flies.

So, in short, it's draft season. Here's the NFL Draft order if the season were to end today:

‪1. Cincinnati Bengals: 1-12‬
‪2. New York Giants: 2-10‬
‪3. Washington Redskins: 3-10‬
‪4. Miami Dolphins: 3-10‬
‪5. Detroit Lions: 3-9-1‬
‪6. Arizona Cardinals: 3-9-1‬
‪7. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-9‬
‪8. Atlanta Falcons: 4-9‬
‪9. New York Jets: 5-9
‪10. Los Angeles Chargers: 5-8‬

In regards to the Lions, the highest likely pick they can achieve will be second overall. But that is a very unlikely scenario.

Of the three teams ahead of the Lions to get to that second pick, the Lions have the most difficult schedule. As you can see below, the Dolphins are the only team that will play an opponent with a winning record as of week 15.

New York Giants‬:
‪vs Miami Dolphins (3-10)‬
‪at Washington Redskins (3-10)‬
‪vs Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)‬

Washington‬ Redskins:
‪vs Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)‬
‪vs New York Giants (2-11)‬
‪at Dallas Cowboys (6-7)‬

Miami Dolphins‬:
‪at New York Giants (2-11)‬
‪vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-12)‬
‪at New England Patriots (10-3)‬

Detroit Lions‬:
‪vs Tampa Bay Bucs (6-7)‬
‪at Denver Broncos (5-8)‬
‪vs Green Bay Packers (10-3)‬

Fortunately for the Lions, if they are to lose out they will be no lower than fourth in the draft order due to the teams ahead of them playing each other. 

That's not to say it's even guaranteed the Lions will even land a top five pick though.

According to ESPN's Power Football Index (PFI), they give the Lions a 50.9 percent chance to land in the top five and a 95.4 percent chance of a top-10 selection.

Obviously, ESPN must feel that the Lions have a solid chance to win at least one more game of their remaining three. The PFI is only giving the Lions a 4.6 percent chance of dropping out of the top-10 altogether.

Even a win this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could drop the Lions all the way to the ninth spot.

With the season down the drain, it's never fun to lose, but it may be what is best for the long-term future.

