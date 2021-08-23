Lions Flagship Radio: Team 'Screwed Up' Not Drafting QB Justin Fields

Rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell is still working on fundamentals and learning the speed of the game at the NFL level.

In reviewing film of the Detroit Lions second preseason game, it was evident that the No. 7 overall pick in this past year's draft is still adjusting to playing at right tackle.

He struggled with balance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his comfort level is not yet where it needs to be for him to be perform at a high level consistently.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, drafted four spots after Sewell, has impressed many with his athleticism and arm talent.

On Monday, the "Stoney and Jansen" show on 97.1 The Ticket reviewed the Lions 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Veteran sports radio host Michael Stone explored what many fans who did not want to draft an offensive lineman have been whispering: what if the Lions have just missed out on drafting their next franchise quarterback?

"Penei Sewell did not look real good," Stone said on Monday. "It's still early in his career. I'm going to say it. I was one who said, 'I don't want them to draft a quarterback.' I'm not saying, 'Gee, you should have listened to me, no.' Right now, it's very very early, but it kind of looks like that they screwed up by not taking Justin Fields this very very early early on in our evaluations."

Co-host Jon Jansen noted that Fields did not have the most stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

"He didn't look as sharp," he said. "You see the potential, I'll give you that. There is no question about that."

For the Lions, the early emphasis of the offense will be on rushing the football.

General manager Brad Holmes has invested in the offensive line and the run game. With a couple of extra first round draft picks the next two years, the team likely feels it can hold off on drafting the quarterback of the future.

Drafting Sewell was not a mistake, but it also appears that Fields will be given his opportunity to shine in the league pretty early in his career.

