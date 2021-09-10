September 10, 2021
Don Mulhbach Hired by Detroit Lions as Special Assistant

Don Mulhbach has returned to the Detroit Lions organization!
Author:

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday morning that former long snapper Don Muhlbach has joined the organization in a new capacity. 

The veteran, who was released form the team on his 40th birthday, has joined the organization as a Special Assistant. 

In his new role, Muhlbach will aid the organization with various football and business operations.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver for the past 17 years. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to remain with this organization that has given me so much. I'm excited about this new chapter of my career and to have the ability to continue working towards the goal of bringing a winning culture to Detroit," Muhlbach said in a statement. 

"We are thrilled to have Don remain an integral part of our organization, and I want to personally congratulate him on his official retirement as a player from the National Football League. Don is one of the most respected players in Lions history and having him work closely with a variety of football and business departments is a tremendous benefit to our entire team," said general manager Brad Holmes via the team website.

Muhlbach played 17 seasons with the Lions.

He joined the organization in 2004, and became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a given decade (2010-19), since the regular season schedule expanded to 16 games in 1978. 

muhlbach5
