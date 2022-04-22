SI All Lions examines which receiver from the 2022 NFL Draft class would best complement Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Any team can find a No. 1 receiver in the first round. But, how about in the second and third rounds?

Detroit possibly could, if it were to turn its scouting efforts toward receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama.

Tolbert has the look and feel of being that "diamond in the rough" the Lions desperately need to step in next to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Tolbert has the size of a true No. 1, and he has the blazing speed that one needs to run away from defenses, just as he did against Tennessee’s during the 2021 season.

This is the kind of receiver who has been missing from Detroit’s offensive attack, and it's the type of receiver that St. Brown would like paired alongside him. He said as much during an appearance on fubo Sports' "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch," co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette.

St. Brown told Owens and Hatchette that he'd like the Lions to add a bigger receiver "that can go up, make the 50-50 ball."

And, Tolbert, projected to be a third-round pick by NFL Mock Draft Database, cajust that.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is prone to dropping some passes that he shouldn't. However, at the same token, he does some things that other receivers can not do.

Tolbert has phenomenal natural receiving skills that can not be taught, and he's shown he can make plays all over the field.

This is another indication of Tolbert being the No. 1 receiver that Detroit needs.

Another thing that stands out about Tolbert is that he is not a “one-season wonder.” He put up big stats the past two seasons.

Detroit desperately needs to add an offensive weapon like this who can not only stretch the field, but someone who can do it consistently season after season.

Tolbert has shown the promise to be able to do both.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

#8 Jalen Tolbert - 6-foot-3, 190 pounds

40-yard dash time: 4.49 (NFL.com)

2021 game film reviewed: Tennessee, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern

2021 stats: 82 receptions (129 targets), 1,474 yards (18.0 yards per catch avg.) and eight touchdowns

Grade: Second round

Scouting Report

Lanky, natural receiver, with good methodical, one-gear playing speed and decent hands. Excels at all three route levels. Able to take bubble screens, and turn it up field and take what defenses give him. Tends to go out of bounds too easily. Shows a knack for being able to effortlessly find soft spots in zones at the the intermediate route levels, and can turn it upfield. Lacks burst to the ball, but uses his size effectively to box out corners in coverage. Creates just enough separation to get the job done. Has the ability to pluck the ball with his hands, but at times, concentration lapses and drops result.

Excels at the deep game. Great ability to track, adjust and high-point the deep ball. Impressive downfield game. Very average run blocker. Was a go-to receiver in college, and has shown he has what it takes to make a real difference at the next level.

Detroit has to walk away from this draft with a true No. 1 receiver. It was so obvious this was missing from the offensive attack last season.

Having a deep threat like Tolbert would make such a big difference.

It would also open things up more underneath for St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson, and prevent defenses from clamping down so hard. It would just loosen things up overall for Detroit's offense.

Tolbert would add another dimension to the Lions' offensive attack, and in a division that may suddenly be up for grabs.