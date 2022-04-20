What They're Saying: Early Predictions For Detroit Lions No. 2 Pick

One week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, several NFL analysts and pundits have started to make their predictions for the Lions No. 2 pick.

Several pundits have started to make some projections regarding who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 pick.

One week ahead of the draft, there are likely six to eight different college draft prospects the Lions could announce when it is their turn to hand in their draft card.

Here is a sample of some early projections for the Lions at No. 2.

Lomas Brown -- Detroit Lions color analyst

"With the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select Malik Willis. I want Aidan Hutchinson, but I think he is going to be gone," Brown told 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday. "I think they are too many questions with (Kayvon) Thibodeaux. The other guy from Georgia (Travon Walker), he's a pretty good prospect, but I don't know if those other guys are No. 2 prospects."

Conor Orr -- Sports Illustrated



"Pair the guy with the Middle Ages ground warfare face paint and Dan Campbell together and you really have something, no? Hutchinson’s film was a blast to scroll through, though the Georgia game gave me some momentary pause. Is it fair to criticize a potential No. 1 pick for playing in a bowl game? Probably not. Is it fair to criticize Hutchinson when, defensively, he is going to be keyed on every down? Probably not. That said, there were moments when he was blocked out of running plays by non-offensive linemen. He had his best rushes when switched to the nondominant tackle. This would have been my internal argument for Neal vs. Hutchinson, anyway.

That said, Hutchinson was a Tarzan-like character for most of his Michigan career. He is athletic, furiously competitive and fluid in the trenches. The Lions desperately need this kind of homegrown superstar, raised in Dearborn, to come and provide the franchise with a legitimate building block of the future."

Todd McShay -- ESPN Draft Analyst

"I think this is all about building a foundation of this organization. I think cornerback is a possibility. We've talked about (Ahmad) "Sauce" Gardner out of Cincinnati. He would be a great fit for what they're trying to do defensively as a press man corner. ... If it's not an edge rusher, then it will likely be a corner at No. 2."

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Schrager -- NFL Network

Schrager explained in his latest mock draft, "If the Jags go with Travon Walker, Detroit won't waste a second turning in this draft card. Local ties aside, Hutchinson is everything the Lions are looking for in a franchise building block and future 10-year starter up front."

Cynthia Frelund -- NFL Network analyst

"(Kyle) Hamilton's versatility makes him the best selection for Detroit at No. 2 overall, as he has the potential to impact several phases of the game and areas of the field. My favorite Hamilton stat? Computer Vision shows he ranks in the 95th percentile in body control (eight-year sample) in plays that resulted in the following: interceptions, pass breakups, effective blitzing and shutting down outside pass catchers and slot pass catchers."

Bucky Brooks -- NFL Network analyst

"Adding a versatile front-line athlete with explosive speed (Travon Walker), quickness and power will help the Lions create more pressure on passing downs."