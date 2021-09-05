Early Predictions on Lions' 2022 Free Agents

Read more on the five players the Detroit Lions should extend and the five whom they should allow to leave next offseason.

The Detroit Lions renovated their organization over the course of the offseason. Bringing in a new general manager and coaching staff, the overhaul was a sign of where the Lions view themselves in the grand scheme of things in the NFL.

The changing of the guard extended to the Lions’ roster, where Detroit got much younger. According to the Lions' official team site, the average age on Detroit’s opening 53-man roster is 24.6. The roster features 24 players in their first season with the Lions, and only four players are above the age of 30.

This turnover will likely extend into the offseason. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will have decisions to make on a number of players.

Here is a look at five players Detroit should extend and five whom the Lions should allow to leave.

Stay: Tracy Walker, S

After a quiet rookie season, Walker had a Pro Bowl season in his second year. However, last year was an aberration, as he spent time on the bench behind an offseason acquisition from last year in Duron Harmon.

Harmon is gone now, as is the regime that struggled to get Walker on the field. The fourth-year pro should return to his traditional position of free safety. His contract expires at the end of the year, and he should be a safe bet for a second contract.

The Louisiana-Lafayette product was named a bounce-back candidate by Pro Football Focus, heading into 2021. Plenty could change over the course of the season, but Walker appears to be ready to show that last season was an anomaly.

Leave: Nick Williams, DT

Williams was signed to a two-year, $10 million contract last offseason. He was alright in the role he was expected to fill -- that of a rotational defensive tackle. Yet, he’s not someone who will warrant a second contract.

The problem with keeping Williams is that he doesn’t exactly fit the mold of what Holmes and company are trying to do. At 31 years old, he’s an elder statesman on an otherwise young roster. It doesn’t make much sense to keep Williams around, unless he has a spectacular season.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Stay: Tyrell Williams, WR

This Detroit wide receivers room isn’t getting any better as the regular season begins.

Williams is an asset to this group for a variety of reasons. The sixth-year receiver brings experience and skill to the team, while being the closest thing Detroit has to a proven talent at the position.

A decent year should warrant a second and potentially longer contract. Expectations should by no means be sky-high for Williams, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he could end up having a solid season.

Leave: CJ Moore, S

A former undrafted free agent, Moore played his way into a three-year deal prior to 2019. He hasn’t done a ton on defense, making just 14 tackles in two seasons. It’s a prove-it year for him.

If Moore doesn’t get much playing time – and all indications point to this being the case – his time in Detroit may be over. The Lions will likely try to upgrade in the secondary -- through either the draft or free agency -- which should leave Moore on the outside-looking-in.

Stay: Alex Anzalone, LB

On paper, the decision to keep a player like Anzalone may not be the best. Yet, the former Florida Gator brings familiarity with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and valuable game experience, with his 38 games played over four years.

Keeping Anzalone around on another short-term deal could be a low-risk, high-reward situation. At the very least, he’s a capable backup. On this roster, however, the former New Orleans Saints LB will be asked to play a big role.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

Leave: Da’Shawn Hand, DE

Hand has flashed potential when healthy. This has been a bit of a challenge, however, as the Alabama product has played in just 26 games over three seasons. A good year could change this outlook, but Hand will begin the season on injured reserve.

Another year with limited action will hurt Hand’s stock. Maybe a fresh start, with another NFL franchise, will revive his career.

Stay: Jack Fox, P

Detroit struck gold with this undrafted free-agent pickup. Fox looks the part of a perennial Pro Bowl candidate. The Lions would be wise to lock up the former Rice Owl, whose leg appears to be blessed by the football gods.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Leave: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB

Reeves-Maybin has carved out a career for himself on special teams. The former fourth-round draft pick has shown value beyond his linebacker position. However, he doesn’t bring enough to the table to warrant a second contract.

The expectations for the former Tennessee Volunteer weren’t exactly high when he was picked. Despite this, he has been a little underwhelming during his stay in Detroit. Barring anything unforeseen, this is it for Reeves-Maybin in Detroit.

Stay: Kalif Raymond, WR

Raymond was an under-the-radar addition in the offseason, and seized the return specialist role during camp. He’ll have tough shoes to fill, replacing Jamal Agnew, and yet, he may turn out alright.

The young journeyman return man could wind up being a pleasant surprise, and should earn a second contract.

Leave: Darren Fells, TE

Fells, the oldest player on the Lions' season-opening roster, fits well on a team coached by Campbell, a former tight end. Despite the connection, this is a pairing that should only last one year.

Detroit has shown it wants to get younger. And, T.J. Hockenson has firmly established himself as the starter at the position.

Look for the Lions to dump Fells, in favor of a younger, more athletic backup heading into next season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER